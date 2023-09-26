Avelo Airlines Offers Nonstop Flights To Vegas

Avelo Airlines is now offering exclusive nonstop service from Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) to Las Vegas. Vegas is Avelo’s fourth route from RDM, joining three popular California destinations: Los Angeles, Palm Springs and Sonoma / Santa Rosa.



The route to The Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, utilizing Boeing Next Generation (NG) 737 aircraft. All 149 seats aboard the inaugural flight on September 7th from RDM to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) sold out. The initial popularity Avelo is observing on this route prompted the airline to add extra flight dates for the winter holidays. Very low, one-way fares start at $49*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.







Avelo Airlines/Bruce Synder Avelo now offers nonstop service to Vegas twice a week from Redmond.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “We are excited to add a fourth exclusive nonstop route for our Central Oregon Customers: Las Vegas! Our Central Oregon Customers know that Avelo is the most reliable way to get to the best California destinations, and now flying to Las Vegas is easier than ever. Vegas has something for everyone and Avelo’s affordability, convenience and reliability hits the jackpot for getting to this popular destination.”

RDM Airport Director Zachary Bass said, “The RDM Airport is thrilled to offer the nonstop Las Vegas route to our Central Oregon communities. Avelo Airlines has been a great partner in establishing new destinations, and we are excited to see what the future will bring.”