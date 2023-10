B

EAT Children's Theatre is thrilled to announce their Winter Musical – Junie B. Jones Jr – The Musical! Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie's best friend Lucille has found new best friends -— and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school.While in Mr. Scary's class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard — and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting, or hysterical! Performed by actors ages 10-16, this musical will be full of challenging singing and dancing and storytelling! Full schedule and performance information can be found on the website