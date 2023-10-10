Bend Ranked 28th On WalletHub's 2023 Best Small Cities In America List

W ith almost one third of the U.S. population saying that they’d prefer to live in a suburban area, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023’s Best Small Cities in America.
To help Americans put down roots in places offering good quality of life and affordability, WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 45 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs and school-system quality to restaurants per capita and the crime rate.
Small-City Living in Bend (1=Best; 661=Avg.):
- Overall rank for Bend: 28th
- 611th – % of Population in Poverty
- 441st – Income Growth
- 377th – % of Adults in Fair or Poor Health
- 312th – Avg. Weekly Work Hours
- 431st – Crime Rate
For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-small-cities-to-live-in/16581