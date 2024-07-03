 Central Oregon Prepares for Extreme Heat | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Central Oregon Prepares for Extreme Heat

Local organizations offer cooling centers and caution safety for forecasted heatwave

Gov. Tina Kotek urged Oregonians on July 3 to take extra precautions in advance of an excessive heat warning, occurring from noon Thursday through Sunday evening.

“Oregon will experience record-breaking heat across the state this holiday week,” Gov. Kotek said. “While extreme heat can be deadly for anyone, certain groups – children, elders, people with disabilities, and people who work outside – face additional risk.”
Local nonprofit, Shepherd’s House Ministries, is offering relief from the forecasted heatwave this week. With daytime temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees for consecutive days in Bend, Shepherd’s House has two locations for those experiencing homelessness to stay cool and safe: The Lighthouse Navigation Center’s temporary location on Franklin Ave, in Bend and the Redmond Center on Hwy 97.

The cooling shelters are open to mitigate the risks of dehydration and heat-related illnesses among the unhoused population.

“We increase resources for that particular purpose,” said Evan Hendrix, director of navigation services at Shepherd’s House. “We try to talk a lot in our community meetings and just spread the word about things to watch out for, regarding dehydration and heat exhaustion, heat stroke, things like that.”

In addition to its shelters, the Shepherd’s House mobile outreach program will distribute water bottles and other warm-weather essentials to more populated, frequented areas, while checking on those living without shelter. A mobile shower truck will visit these locations to give people other ways to cool down.

The coordinator for the organization’s aid and relief effort ensures that he’s hitting the most populated spots in the region, Hendrix told the Source Weekly. “That includes Juniper Ridge and China Hat and then a handful of places just throughout the city, where folks tend to congregate.”

Aside from Shepherd’s House locations, Deschutes County Health Services listed other public spaces individuals can utilize to keep cool. Locations in Central Oregon include the Council on Aging in Bend, the Downtown Bend Library, the Redmond Library, the Sisters Library, Sisters Park and Recreation District, La Pine Activity Center and the La Pine Library.
The Shepherd's House Redmond Center will offer a cooling center during the forecasted heatwave in Central Oregon.
“Anytime it gets hot like this, I always recommend the greater community throw an extra case of water in their car,” said Hendrix. “That’s just so helpful to have driving around. If you see someone on the side of the road that looks hot… being able to give them a bottle of water is a huge help.”

Ahead of the coming heat wave, the Oregon Department of Forestry announced on July 3 that all ODF districts are now in fire season, cautioning residents to follow wildfire prevention tips and local restrictions.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna earned her Masters in Journalism at NYU in 2024. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

