Deschutes County Legislative Priorities

On Jan., 26, the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners held its first 2024 legislative update. The meeting went over several legislative priorities from its lobbying group, NW Policy Advocates, and will continue to discuss these issues on Feb. 2 ahead of the 2024 legislative session on Feb. 5. Three of these meetings will take place in the next six weeks.

Topics discussed at the meeting included community corrections, behavioral health, houselessness, Measure 110 reform, and water issues.

On the topic of behavioral health, a priority for the county, according to Doug Riggs with Northwest Policy Advocates, is a $7.5 million statewide request relating to Oregon's Aid and Assist order. "This tracks very closely with the various proposals on Ballot Measure 110," said Riggs.

Aid and Assist is a state order that allows people accused of a crime, who may not be able to participate in their trial because of severe mental illness, to be sent for mental health treatment so they can become well enough to "aid and assist" in their own defense.

According to Riggs, the number of people coming to Deschutes County for mandated services has increased, but parallel funding has not.

"This is one that jumps up," said Riggs. "It's not going to solve the problem permanently, but it's necessary to be able to address the immediate needs of the Aid and Assist population we are facing in Deschutes County," said Riggs.

Another key priority, according to Riggs, is an improvement project in Redmond. The 21st Street project requests $1.85 million for improvements in safety and access in Redmond, outside of the Redmond airport. The improvements would help provide access to Oasis Village, the RV park and other houseless programs that the county and the cities have planned in that area.

"The economic development opportunity is huge," said County Commissioner Tony DeBone. "I show my excitement on that."

In addition, three housing bills are on the agenda this legislative season. "We don't know where all three of these bills will go. Obviously, housing in Central Oregon and Deschutes County is a challenge, but within that housing range, the $1.85 million request for 21st Street is one of our key priorities," said Riggs.

Participants brought up two competing proposals regarding Ballot Measure 110, but didn't discuss them in-depth. One issue is a proposal from public safety partners with a number of suggested policies that attempt to address addiction and suggest modifications to the measure. Another proposal is funding for diversion or similar programs required of counties.

Deschutes County District Attorney Steven Gunnels weighed in on the two proposals, stating that the current proposal is very complicated. "I think we need to have treatment funding as a backdrop to all of this," said Gunnells. I don't think it's going to work as proposed and I think there also needs to be a more serious approach."

Lastly, commissioners and legislators agreed that water is a very important topic that needs to be discussed at length. "Our groundwater levels are declining," said Commissioner Phil Chang at the Jan. 26 meeting. "We need to figure out how to save groundwater, to use groundwater more efficiently."