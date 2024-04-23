Deschutes County Proposes Next Landfill Site

After starting with nearly 200 potential sites at the beginning of this process, the committee narrowed the decision down to two sites: Moon Pit and Roth East, which are both located east of Bend city limits.
The committee evaluated the sites based on criteria including cost estimates, environmental considerations, site characteristics and distance from population centers, among others.
It also took into account public comments and concerns, which mainly revolved around potential disturbances to recreational activities and wildlife impact.
The Moon Pit Site, which the committee chose as the final recommendation, is 440 acres and is zoned for Surface Mining. According to the final site evaluation, Moon Pit offered the advantage of existing infrastructure given that it already included an access road, gate, scales and a well, potentially reducing site development costs.
“The Moon Pit site is appealing due to its existing infrastructure, lower haul costs and lower degree of impacts to residences and wildlife,” read the report.
For the Moon Pit site, upfront costs are expected to be higher, but annual operational costs are expected to be lower. According to the evaluation, initial development costs are estimated at $50 to $64 million, which includes $15.4 to $15.9 million for land acquisition. Annual operating costs are estimated to cost $7.6 million per year, which includes $2.5 million a year for waste hauling. Annual operating costs for Knott Landfill in 2016 were about $6 million.
The report stated that upfront acquisition and development costs would be financed with a 30-year bond at a 4.75% interest rate. Household garbage collection bills are estimated to increased from the assumed current rate of $25 per month to about $29 per month with Moon Pit.
During this process, the County claimed it used a range of outreach methods to inform residents about the potential locations and obtain feedback. In addition to holding a community open house in September, the County reached out to property owners, site neighbors and Tribes and spoke with community groups and public agencies, according to the 2024 community assessment. The County plans to continue outreach through its website, email updates and briefings.
According to Kim Katchur, the Deschutes County Public Information Officer, the County anticipates holding public hearings on the site in May and expects the Board of Commissioners to take action sometime in June.