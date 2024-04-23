 Deschutes County Proposes Next Landfill Site | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Deschutes County Proposes Next Landfill Site

A committee tasked with evaluating new landfill locations made its final recommendation

By

The Deschutes County Solid Waste Advisory Committee made its final recommendation on a new landfill site on April 16, choosing the Moon Pit location. The committee, which has been meeting for almost two years, was tasked with finding a new landfill location in Deschutes County, as Knott Landfill is expected to reach capacity in 2029.

After starting with nearly 200 potential sites at the beginning of this process, the committee narrowed the decision down to two sites: Moon Pit and Roth East, which are both located east of Bend city limits.

The committee evaluated the sites based on criteria including cost estimates, environmental considerations, site characteristics and distance from population centers, among others.

It also took into account public comments and concerns, which mainly revolved around potential disturbances to recreational activities and wildlife impact.

The Moon Pit Site, which the committee chose as the final recommendation, is 440 acres and is zoned for Surface Mining. According to the final site evaluation, Moon Pit offered the advantage of existing infrastructure given that it already included an access road, gate, scales and a well, potentially reducing site development costs.

“The Moon Pit site is appealing due to its existing infrastructure, lower haul costs and lower degree of impacts to residences and wildlife,” read the report.

For the Moon Pit site, upfront costs are expected to be higher, but annual operational costs are expected to be lower. According to the evaluation, initial development costs are estimated at $50 to $64 million, which includes $15.4 to $15.9 million for land acquisition. Annual operating costs are estimated to cost $7.6 million per year, which includes $2.5 million a year for waste hauling. Annual operating costs for Knott Landfill in 2016 were about $6 million.

The report stated that upfront acquisition and development costs would be financed with a 30-year bond at a 4.75% interest rate. Household garbage collection bills are estimated to increased from the assumed current rate of $25 per month to about $29 per month with Moon Pit.

During this process, the County claimed it used a range of outreach methods to inform residents about the potential locations and obtain feedback. In addition to holding a community open house in September, the County reached out to property owners, site neighbors and Tribes and spoke with community groups and public agencies, according to the 2024 community assessment. The County plans to continue outreach through its website, email updates and briefings.

According to Kim Katchur, the Deschutes County Public Information Officer, the County anticipates holding public hearings on the site in May and expects the Board of Commissioners to take action sometime in June.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 17-24, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation