Environmental Groups Fight Approval of Northwest Pipeline Project

The Nov. 22 request for rehearing was filed by Oregon organizations, Rogue Climate and Columbia Riverkeeper, urging FERC to reconsider its approval of the controversial project.
“FERC failed to resolve critical questions raised by states, senators, and thousands of people across the Northwest,” read a statement from Audrey Leonard, staff attorney of Columbia Riverkeeper. “The GTN Xpress project is unnecessary and destructive. FERC must reconsider or risk facing a challenge in federal court.”
FERC has 30 days to respond to the request for rehearing, according to the press release. If the request is denied, Columbia Riverkeeper and Rogue Climate can challenge FERC’s decision in federal court.
FERC approved the project on Oct. 19, allowing TC Energy, a Canadian energy company, to pump an additional 150 million cubic feet per day through the pipeline. The project, which was proposed in 2019, has garnered high opposition from environmental groups, along with lawmakers, who cite major climate stakes.
“FERC’s rubber stamp is a reckless disregard for Oregon’s desire for clean beneficial electrification that will lower costs and clean up our air,” said Diane Hodiak, the executive director of 350 Deschutes, a local climate advocacy group that's part of the coalition fighting against the pipeline. “Even worse, this aging pipeline within two miles of Bend will have significant explosion risks that could trigger a deadly wildfire.”
The pipeline runs through planned neighborhoods Stevens Road Tract and Stevens Ranch. Hodiak hopes to see some sort of resolution that will aim for safety. Planning amendments for the Tract suggest a community park will sit adjacent to the pipeline trail.
“Some of the cities, states and counties have set up special rules when they know there is a pipeline,” she said. “We just hope that we can hopefully get the City of Bend to do that.”