FERC approves Pipeline Expansion through Pacific Northwest

Despite much opposition, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a gas pipeline expansion that will run through the Pacific Northwest, including Central Oregon. TC Energy, a Canadian energy company, asked FERC to allow it to pump an additional 150 million cubic feet per day through the pipeline.

The Gas Transmission Northwest Xpress project, which runs from British Columbia through northern Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California, would upgrade existing infrastructure, increasing the capacity and delivering more natural gas through the pipeline. The GTN Xpress would deliver enough natural gas to serve over half a million homes.

click to enlarge Joshua Brown

Since being proposed in 2019, several environmental groups, along with lawmakers, have opposed the project, citing major climate stakes. In August, FERC delayed a decision on TC Energy's GTN pipeline expansion. The decision to delay came after two senators, Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR), and 26 environmental organizations asked FERC to delay or deny its decision.

"The GTN XPress project will play a critical role in keeping energy affordable and reliable for consumers in California and the Pacific Northwest," said Michael Tadeo, a TC Energy spokesperson, in an email. "We appreciate FERC's bipartisan action today to approve the project and will work diligently to place it into service as soon as possible."

A coalition of environmental groups, led by Columbia Riverkeepers, an environmental legal advocacy organization, is filing a petition for a rehearing to FERC. The petition will lay out all of the groups' arguments against the project, including its environmental impacts. The group has 30 days after the commission issues its final order to submit the petition.

Diane Hodiak, the executive director of 350 Deschutes, a local climate advocacy group that's part of the coalition fighting against the pipeline, said FERC is forcing gas on the Pacific Northwest.

"Our elected leaders have stated repeatedly that we don't need or want this gas," said Hodiak. "We know that it's the equivalent of putting 700,000 cars on the road for 30 years. Compressing this into an aging 60-year-old pipeline is not only a health and safety risk. It will derail our climate progress and increase risks of wildfire and extreme weather events."

The project also brings up cost concerns. Audrey Leonard, a staff attorney for Columbia Riverkeepers, noted impacts to ratepayers.

"Because this is such an expensive infrastructure project, we believe that there's not going to be demand for the amount of gas that they're trying to certify in this project," she said. "The concern is that ratepayers will be stuck fronting the bill for the infrastructure, especially ratepayers who maybe rent or don't have the ability to go to solar or renewables."

A joint filing submitted by attorney generals in Oregon, Washington and California opposing the pipeline wrote that the project will primarily serve the interests of Canadian gas producers, not American consumers.

The attorney generals added that the pipeline project, which conflicts with state laws to reduce emissions and transition to renewable energy, would add 3.47 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year for nearly 30 years.

The expansion is estimated to generate nearly $12 billion in social costs, an estimate that factors in the project's financial impacts resulting from climate change. Leonard also worries about leaks along the pipeline. "We know that fracked gas pipelines are notoriously leaky."

click to enlarge Courtesy TC Energy

"FERC's decision to rush this in the immediate wake of another TC Energy pipeline failure and fire is extremely concerning. This fight is far from over. Our communities will be taking this decision to the courts to challenge this reckless decision from FERC," said Hannah Sohl, executive director with Rogue Climate, another climate group working to appeal FERC's decision.

A TC Energy gas line exploded in rural Virginia on July 25 after a fire started due to a pressure drop in its Columbia Gas Transmission Pipeline. There were no injuries from the explosion and the section of the pipeline was shut down as a precaution, according to The Associated Press.

While many groups and individuals oppose the pipeline expansion, others support it for reasons including increased reliable energy, economic growth and a growing demand for natural gas. A petition by Local Pipeliners Union 798 garnered more than 2,600 signatures in support of the project.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR5), who represents Bend, portions of Deschutes County and Clackamas County in the U.S. House, was one representative who supported this project, citing that the project would increase the supply of low-cost energy to households across the Pacific Northwest. A bicameral group, led by Chavez DeRemer, prompted FERC to act on the approval. The letter, signed by senators and other members of congress, urged FERC to act, stating that the delay has caused "significant uncertainty" for energy users.

According to Leonard with Columbia Riverkeepers, FERC should consider the state's climate laws and energy laws in its analysis of whether the gas is necessary, not the existence of contracts for utilities or shippers to buy the gas.

"From an environmental standpoint this project creates a huge amount of greenhouse gas emissions," said Leonard. "My hope is that they would read our petition for rehearing meaningfully and really consider those arguments and come out with a decision that is more thoughtful."

The pipeline runs just east of the Bend city limits, dividing the Stevens Road Tract and Stevens Ranch. According to Source Weekly reporting from February, Bend Park and Recreation District plans to build a trail in the general path of the pipeline. Planning amendments for the Tract suggest a community park will sit adjacent to the pipeline trail.