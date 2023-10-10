 KPOV 2023 Fall FUNd Drive | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
KPOV 2023 Fall FUNd Drive

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, is excited to announce the Fall FUNd Drive running now through October 14, 2023.
According to Chris Gossard, Executive Director: “This Fall’s FUNd Drive offers matching opportunities to double donations, limited edition thank you gifts, and our listeners’ favorite music! We are honored to be a community voice that provides such a vital platform throughout Central Oregon.” KPOV is more than just a radio station; it's also a community resource for independent news, talk shows and music ranging from country to classical, from rap to rhythm & blues, from rock to reggae, and all the genres in between.

This bundle of services is supported by listeners who love to discover new music, new artists, and even new ways of thinking. No gifts are too small, and all gifts have a huge impact in keeping Central Oregon’s community station on-air for all to enjoy. TO Donate: GO TO KPOV.org or Call 541-322-0833 or KPOV’s newly launched App (available for all Android and Apple devices). For more information contact Kate Tiernan, Development Director at [email protected] KPOV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

