KPOV Grant Awards For Production And Studio Project

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, announces two grants have been awarded to help build a new production studio. The project goal is to better serve Central Oregon by increasing the number of locally produced live talk and music shows and to build listenership.
The Autzen Foundation awarded $3,375 toward the project. The Autzen Foundation supports charitable work that makes Oregon a better place. The Mary Ellen Fay Fund of Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) also contributed $5,000 to the project. The OCF mission is to improve lives for all Oregonians through the power of philanthropy.


KPOV is the only noncommercial radio station originating from Bend. The station is supported by listeners and powered by over 100 local volunteers who help promote arts, culture, community, and democracy through independent, noncommercial radio. For more information contact Kate Tiernan, Development Director at [email protected] KPOV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

