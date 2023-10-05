LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: Serena Bishop Gordon, Sustainability Director, Visit Bend 🎧

In this episode of the Bend Don't Break podcast Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer visits with Serena Bishop Gordon, Sustainability Director for Visit Bend who also has a background in conservation giving and the outdoor industry.





click to enlarge Source

In her current role, she manages the Bend Sustainability Fund, the Strategic Investments & Partnerships Program and strives to weave Visit Bend’s model of sustainability into every aspect of the organization, seeking to find balance between economy, people and place. When not working for Visit Bend, she spends her time on a bike, on skis, or walking her pup, Piper, with a good cup of coffee in hand.