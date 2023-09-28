 LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: Soundshala Founder Kevin Kraft 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: Soundshala Founder Kevin Kraft 🎧

Source Weekly editor Nicole Vulcan converses with musician, sound healer and children's book author Kevin Kraft.

The Soundshala founder & sounder talks about what got him into 'sound healing' and describes exactly what a 'sound bath' is. Listen to learn more about mindfulness and sound therapy.





