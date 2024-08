click to enlarge SW

In this episode of thepodcast, Aaron Switzer sits down with Dave Clemens, a well-known radio personality in Central Oregon. Dave shares insights about his long-standing history in Bend and what it's like to be a familiar face in a tight-knit community.The conversation covers a range of topics, from Dave's lighthearted commentary on local issues like the new highway route change to more serious discussions about the impact of COVID-19. Whether you're interested in Bend's local culture or looking for engaging conversations, this episode offers a thoughtful blend of humor and depth.LISTEN:WATCH: