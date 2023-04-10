 LISTEN: Deschutes Defenders with Joel Wirtz 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Deschutes Defenders with Joel Wirtz 🎧

Oregon's public defense attorneys are stretched thin. A local public defender talks about the challenges in addressing this key problem in the justice system.

Joel Wirtz is the Executive Director of the nonprofit public defender’s office in Bend: Deschutes Defenders. After serving in the Marines, he moved to Oregon and has been a public defender for nearly 20 years. He has successfully defended accusations from theft to murder.
click to enlarge LISTEN: Deschutes Defenders with Joel Wirtz 🎧
Source/Deschutes Defenders

A strong advocate for veterans and those suffering from mentally illness, Joel has served as attorney for those going through Mental Health Court and the Veteran’s Intervention Strategy.

A leading proponent of holistic defense, he has worked with local stakeholders to ensure a safer and more equitable community. In his spare time, he runs the trails, often with a headlamp, and tries to expand his emotional intelligence with the help of his daughters and wife, a therapist.

In this edition of Bend Don't Break, we talk with Wirtz about the crisis in public defense resources in Oregon and the nation, how Oregon's challenges in mental health care play a role in adequate defense and more.

LISTEN NOW:




Defenders in Distress

Defenders in Distress: The last line of defense in the criminal justice system is woefully understaffed and overworked

Legal Help Wanted

Legal Help Wanted: Oregon's Chief Justice demands plan to address public defender shortage as the state is sued over failing to provide attorneys to low-income defendants

Case Dismissed for Oregon Public Defenders?

Case Dismissed for Oregon Public Defenders?: An Oregon court could dismiss cases public defenders are too overworked to commit to, while over 900 people in Oregon's court system are unrepresented

