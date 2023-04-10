LISTEN: Deschutes Defenders with Joel Wirtz 🎧

A strong advocate for veterans and those suffering from mentally illness, Joel has served as attorney for those going through Mental Health Court and the Veteran’s Intervention Strategy.
A leading proponent of holistic defense, he has worked with local stakeholders to ensure a safer and more equitable community. In his spare time, he runs the trails, often with a headlamp, and tries to expand his emotional intelligence with the help of his daughters and wife, a therapist.
In this edition of Bend Don't Break, we talk with Wirtz about the crisis in public defense resources in Oregon and the nation, how Oregon's challenges in mental health care play a role in adequate defense and more.
LISTEN NOW: