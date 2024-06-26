 LISTEN: Lisa Birk, Deputy Superintendent of Bend La-Pine Schools 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Lisa Birk, Deputy Superintendent of Bend La-Pine Schools 🎧

In this episode, Aaron sits down with Lisa Birk, the newly appointed Deputy Superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools. Lisa shares insights into her career trajectory, highlighting her extensive experience and dedication to education within the district.
They delve into the critical role education plays in the community and discuss the implications of the recent levy that was rejected by voters. Lisa also addresses how schools, students, and teachers are continuing to navigate the repercussions of COVID-19 in the classroom, emphasizing the resilience and adaptability of the educational community. Tune in to hear Lisa's vision for the future and her commitment to fostering a supportive and thriving learning environment for all students.





