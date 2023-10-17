NeighborImpact Named A 100 Best Nonprofit To Work For By Oregon Business

O regon Business’ 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For list showcases organizations with best-in-class workplace practices. Oregon Business published the list earlier this month, which ranks NeighborImpact as the 19th bes t Large Business to work for in the State.

click to enlarge NeighborImpact

The title of 100 Best Nonprofit is awarded annually to qualifying nonprofit organizations that are ranked based on employee satisfaction and importance of 31 workplace qualities in six categories including work environment; management and communications; mission and goals; career development and learning; benefits and compensation; and sustainable practices.

NeighborImpact has earned a 100-Best title for ten of the last 11 years. NeighborImpact was one of nine nonprofits East of the Cascades to receive the award. Other local organizations include Cascades Academy, Bend; Bethlehem Inn, Bend; Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery, Bend; and Volunteers in Medicine, Bend.



Only two community action agencies received the honor of making the list, including NeighborImpact and Klamath Community Action Services. Oregon Business found that "[NeighborImpact employees] praise their colleagues’ commitment to the mission and the encouragement to develop their skills." “This award is a reflection of the collective effort and dedication of our entire team,” said NeighborImpact Executive Director, Scott Cooper. "It's a privilege to work for an organization where employees love coming to work each day.”