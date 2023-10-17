 NeighborImpact Named A 100 Best Nonprofit To Work For By Oregon Business | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

NeighborImpact Named A 100 Best Nonprofit To Work For By Oregon Business

Oregon Business’ 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For list showcases organizations with best-in-class workplace practices. Oregon Business published the list earlier this month, which ranks NeighborImpact as the 19th best Large Business to work for in the State.
click to enlarge NeighborImpact Named A 100 Best Nonprofit To Work For By Oregon Business
NeighborImpact

The title of 100 Best Nonprofit is awarded annually to qualifying nonprofit organizations that are ranked based on employee satisfaction and importance of 31 workplace qualities in six categories including work environment; management and communications; mission and goals; career development and learning; benefits and compensation; and sustainable practices.

NeighborImpact has earned a 100-Best title for ten of the last 11 years. NeighborImpact was one of nine nonprofits East of the Cascades to receive the award. Other local organizations include Cascades Academy, Bend; Bethlehem Inn, Bend; Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery, Bend; and Volunteers in Medicine, Bend.

Only two community action agencies received the honor of making the list, including NeighborImpact and Klamath Community Action Services. Oregon Business found that "[NeighborImpact employees] praise their colleagues’ commitment to the mission and the encouragement to develop their skills." “This award is a reflection of the collective effort and dedication of our entire team,” said NeighborImpact Executive Director, Scott Cooper. "It's a privilege to work for an organization where employees love coming to work each day.”

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Business News
All News

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Business News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 18-23, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation