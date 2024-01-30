 Oregon, along with Bend-La Pine Schools, saw increased graduation rates in 2023 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Oregon, along with Bend-La Pine Schools, saw increased graduation rates in 2023

New data shows overall increases

The Oregon Department of Education released new data on statewide graduation rates, which indicated the second-highest graduation rate ever in Oregon. The data, released Jan. 25, showed that 2023’s statewide graduation rate tied the previous class at 81.3%.  

Graduation rates for some student groups reached an all-time high, including former English learners, with an 87% graduation rate, and migrant students, with an 81% rate. The 2023 graduating class was forced to deal with the effects of COVID-19 throughout their years attending high school.  

“These 37,700 graduates overcame historic challenges to earn their diploma. During their journey to graduation, the class of 2023 endured the full, multi-year impact of COVID and its aftermath,” said Dr. Charlene Williams, director of ODE. “With impressive grit and resourcefulness, they worked their way through the jarring and isolating impacts of the pandemic to earn their education.” 

Other key findings from the 2023 data revealed the highest graduation rate for special education students at 68.6%. The graduation rate for students experiencing homelessness increased by 2%, resulting in another record high for the group.  

Locally, the data indicated that La Pine High School’s graduation rate improved by nearly 11 percentage points, with a graduation rate of 70% in 2023. Nearly all La Pine High School students receiving multiple credits in a Career Technical Education program graduated in 2023, displaying an increase of 20 percentage points from 2022.  

“I’m very happy and proud of our staff that we have double-digit gains,” La Pine High Principal Scott Olszewski said. “We have great teachers in La Pine, and we offer a lot for a small high school, from our Career Technical Education offerings to fantastic music and theater programs and world language.” 

Bend-La Pine Schools saw a slight increase in graduation rates since 2022 and had the second-highest completion rate in the past 12 years, graduating 1,260 students with an overall graduation rate of 83.6%.   

“I am never satisfied when it comes to our kids. We will continue working hard to improve results in the coming school years,” said Gov. Tina Kotek.  

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

