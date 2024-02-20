 Redmond Shelter Expands to 24/7 Shelter | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Redmond Shelter Expands to 24/7 Shelter

The expansion of services at Shepherd’s House Redmond Center offers additional refuge for individuals amid winter weather

By

Shepherd’s House Ministries, a local nonprofit providing shelter services, recovery programs and support for individuals experiencing homelessness, announced on Feb. 12 that it expanded its Redmond Center to now offer daytime services.  

Before opening the space as a permanent, year-round shelter in Redmond, it was limited to an annual overnight winter shelter four months out of the year. When the Redmond Center held its grand opening in November 2023, it offered overnight stays to more than 40 people a night, operating from 6pm to 7am.  

click to enlarge Redmond Shelter Expands to 24/7 Shelter
Julianna LaFollette

This expansion will now also allow people to come and seek shelter during the day. The permanent shelter operates 24/7, 365 days a year and will be continually and instantly available as a sanctuary during weather or wildfire emergencies.  

The Shepherd’s House Redmond Center opened as a result of a community need for a year-round, low-barrier shelter in the area, providing meals, showers, mobile outreach, day services, job readiness programs and wrap-around services.  

 “Our guests will now have a safe place to be all the time. We hope Shepherd’s House Redmond will also become a community where people will have their basic needs met and their hopes for the future realized,” said John Lodise, director of low-barrier services.  

While winter weather persists, several other shelters and public buildings are offering daytime warming spaces and overnight shelter. Locations with daytime warming spaces include The Lighthouse Navigation Center, the Council on Aging in Bend, the Sisters Park and Recreation District, the La Pine Activity Center and the Deschutes Public Libraries in Bend, Redmond, La Pine and Sisters.  

The Lighthouse Navigation Center and Shepherd’s House Redmond offer both daytime services and overnight shelter, and the Door Church in La Pine offers overnight shelter. J Bar J Youth Services offers daytime and overnight shelter, as space allows, for youth up to 24 years old. In extreme weather situations, individuals can call 211 to see if additional shelters may be available.  

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PET PHOTO

Newsletter Signup

More by Julianna LaFollette

  • What Teachers Want You to Know

    Local educators share their thoughts on the state of a critical profession in Bend and Central Oregon

    By Julianna LaFollette

    What Teachers Want You to Know

  • Next Steps for Bend's Tree Code

    Bend City Council reviewed a proposed update to the city's tree code and provided guidance on public outreach

    By Julianna LaFollette

    Next Steps for Bend's Tree Code
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Next Steps for Bend's Tree Code

    Bend City Council reviewed a proposed update to the city's tree code and provided guidance on public outreach

    By Julianna LaFollette

    Next Steps for Bend's Tree Code

  • Source Warmup

    Quick news for Central Oregon

    By The Source Editorial Board

    Source Warmup

  • What Teachers Want You to Know

    Local educators share their thoughts on the state of a critical profession in Bend and Central Oregon

    By Julianna LaFollette

    What Teachers Want You to Know
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 14-21, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation