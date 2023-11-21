 Shepherd’s House Temporarily Relocates Day Services | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Shepherd’s House Temporarily Relocates Day Services

The old Blue Dog RV facility will take over daytime services during construction at The Lighthouse Navigation Center

By

The Lighthouse, a care and support facility for people experiencing houselessness in Bend, temporarily moved into a new location to allow access to daytime services during a renovation project. The Lighthouse Navigation Center moved its services down the street into the old Blue Dog RV facility along Franklin Avenue and Second Street, offering services daily from 7am to 5pm.

click to enlarge Shepherd’s House Temporarily Relocates Day Services
Shepherd's House
The Lighthouse

  

The Lighthouse is run by local nonprofit Shepherd’s House Ministries. In September, Shepherd’s House announced it was remodeling The Lighthouse facility, transforming the former open-concept thrift store into a fully functional navigation center, offering showers, access to laundry, a commercial kitchen and larger, updated bathrooms.  

Shepherd’s House partnered with the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and the City of Bend to utilize this new, temporary facility.  

According to Evan Hendrix, director of navigation services, construction on The Lighthouse started on Monday, Sept. 20 and is expected to take 14 months. The Lighthouse will continue to offer overnight shelter but has reduced its capacity from 100 beds down to 50. This past winter, The Lighthouse saw about 125 people per night on average, according to Hendrix.  

click to enlarge Shepherd’s House Temporarily Relocates Day Services
Shepherd's House
Shepherd's House

Shepherd’s House also partnered with the Franklin Avenue shelter, the former Rainbow Motel, in September, which recently amended its contract to allow for more capacity, giving people other opportunities for overnight shelters. In previous reporting from the Source, Hendrix estimated that the Franklin shelter could allow Shepherd’s House to relocate 40-45 individuals.  

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Julianna LaFollette

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 15-27, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation