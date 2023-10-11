 Smith Rock Opens New Pedestrian Bridge | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Smith Rock Opens New Pedestrian Bridge

After nearly eight weeks of bridge construction, state park visitors can once again access trails from main entrance

Oregon Parks and Recreation has restored access to popular trails at Smith Rock. The state park opened a new pedestrian bridge, allowing entry to surrounding trails and climbing areas on the other side of the Crooked River.

The replacement bridge was built to offer visitors more safety and space. The Smith Rock bridge is wider, measuring 8 feet wide, and can more easily accommodate equipment used in rescue operations. The previous bridge was almost 50 years old and, according to a press release, had experienced significant wear.

Oregon Parks and Recreation
The new pedestrian bridge at Smith Rock State Park.

"Smith Rock State Park is thrilled to have a beautiful footbridge that will increase safety and serve the public well into the future. The new bridge will accommodate the increased visitation by allowing for two-way traffic across the river, and it will continue to provide critical access to the park's main climbing and hiking areas for many years to come," Park Manager Matt Davey wrote in a press release.

Tight working conditions and a regard for protected species in the surrounding habitat proved demanding for construction crews. Access to various hiking trails and climbing areas were halted while the nearly eight-week construction took place.

Areas closed during construction at Smith Rock are once again accessible, including River Trail, Misery Ridge, Mesa Verde, Summit Trail, Wolftree Trail and Burma Road Trail. "Thanks for everyone's patience during this complex project. The contractor did an excellent job under very challenging conditions," Davey said.

According to Davey, visitors can expect to see continued restoration work near the footbridge over the next couple of weeks.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

