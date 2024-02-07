Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Bend Public Works Campus Call for Artists



The City of Bend and Art in Public Places is looking to commission a large-scale art project for the new Headquarters Building on the Public Works Campus in Bend. The request is for a large work of art on three prominent walls in the public lobbies and outdoor terrace of the main building. The art will be featured in the two-story vaulted lobby space, continuing up to the third-floor lobby and outside to a third-floor terrace.

The new campus in Juniper Ridge will hold five departments including Utilities, Transportation and Mobility, Fleet Maintenance, Facilities and Engineering and Infrastructure Planning. The Headquarters Building will act as the main intersection for collaboration and interaction between the various City of Bend departments on the campus. The 25.5-acre site will include offices, meeting spaces, storage facilities and more.