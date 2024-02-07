 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

By

click to enlarge Source Warmup
SW

Bend Public Works Campus Call for Artists

The City of Bend and Art in Public Places is looking to commission a large-scale art project for the new Headquarters Building on the Public Works Campus in Bend. The request is for a large work of art on three prominent walls in the public lobbies and outdoor terrace of the main building. The art will be featured in the two-story vaulted lobby space, continuing up to the third-floor lobby and outside to a third-floor terrace.

The new campus in Juniper Ridge will hold five departments including Utilities, Transportation and Mobility, Fleet Maintenance, Facilities and Engineering and Infrastructure Planning. The Headquarters Building will act as the main intersection for collaboration and interaction between the various City of Bend departments on the campus. The 25.5-acre site will include offices, meeting spaces, storage facilities and more.


Full text

next

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

SUBMIT YOUR PET PHOTO

Newsletter Signup

More by The Source Editorial Board

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 7-19, 2025

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation