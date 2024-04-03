 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Deschutes County Adult Parole and Probation Housing Terminated

After deciding to find an alternative location for a property housing Adult Parole and Probation clients, Deschutes County Commissioners voted 2-1 to discontinue the program altogether.

On March 27, following executive session, Commissioner Tony DeBone moved to terminate the agreement with Free on the Outside, the organization that manages and operates the Wilson Avenue program. Commissioner Patti Adair and DeBone voted "Yes" and Commissioner Phil Chang voted "No."

—Julianna LaFollette



