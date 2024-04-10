 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

By

click to enlarge Source Warmup
SW

Bend Offers Turf Removal Rebates

The City of Bend announced it will start offering turf removal rebates to convert lawns into low-water use landscapes. Starting in April, City water customers can apply to the new Turf Removal Rebate program and earn $3 per square foot, up to $3000, to remove currently planted lawns and turn them into low-water Xeriscapes. The program offers customers a way to save water and money.

According to a City of Bend press release, water use can escalate to 26 million gallons per day during peak irrigation season in the summer. Participation in the program is on a first- come, first-served basis and an application and approval is required. The program will continue through 2024 until the $74,000 in funds are used.

"As the water demands continue to grow in Central Oregon, we need to take additional steps to reduce outdoor water use and meet our goals," said Dan Denning, City of Bend water conservation program manager in a press release.

—Julianna LaFollette


Full text

next

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 10-17, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation