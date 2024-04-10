Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Bend Offers Turf Removal Rebates

The City of Bend announced it will start offering turf removal rebates to convert lawns into low-water use landscapes. Starting in April, City water customers can apply to the new Turf Removal Rebate program and earn $3 per square foot, up to $3000, to remove currently planted lawns and turn them into low-water Xeriscapes. The program offers customers a way to save water and money.

According to a City of Bend press release, water use can escalate to 26 million gallons per day during peak irrigation season in the summer. Participation in the program is on a first- come, first-served basis and an application and approval is required. The program will continue through 2024 until the $74,000 in funds are used.

"As the water demands continue to grow in Central Oregon, we need to take additional steps to reduce outdoor water use and meet our goals," said Dan Denning, City of Bend water conservation program manager in a press release.





—Julianna LaFollette