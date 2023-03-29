It’s no secret that Bend is a great place to be – as evidenced by the tens of thousands of newcomers who have made the city their home in the past several decades. But while Bend is known for its mountains and lakes, and beer and bikes, not every corner of the city is alike. Some neighborhoods boast a more residential feel; others are the hot spots for music, food and more.

With the help of our friends in the housing industry, we’ve compiled this handy guide to the neighborhoods of Bend – the costs, the housing types, the schools and parks and fun stuff to do — to help newcomers and those browsing Bend find some helpful info. Whether you’re here for the skiing, for the abundant sun, or because your sister made you do it, we’re pretty sure you’ll find some corner of Bend you’ll love.