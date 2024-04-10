Letters to the Editor 04/11/2024

click to enlarge Courtesy @jacobandelissa Instagram May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and the rains fall softly on your fields. Until we meet again, may you be held. – An Irish Blessing. Huge shoutout to @jacobandelissa for tagging us in this remarkable photo of Century Drive.Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

RE: Planned Trail Upgrades in West Bend. News, 4/4

Bend does not need any more trails. Wild animals are already struggling to survive in the Deschutes National Forest because they are currently being corralled by trails and roads. They are limited to tiny areas of undisturbed forest or forced to go into town. With these proposed new trail developments humans will continue to encroach on their ever-shrinking habitat. These are wild animals not livestock, and they should not be herded around to appease some mt biking community.

I was born in Bend in 1996 and have spent thousands of hours in the Deschutes Forest. I have seen this problem getting worse and worse with each passing year. As more people move to Bend, deer fawns, elk calves, coyote and fox pups, frogs, lizards, jackrabbits, wild turkey poults among many other wild animals are assailed and murdered by hikers' domestic dogs. Not to mention all of the wild animals that go crashing through the woods to escape mt bikers often resulting in collisions with cars, other mt bikers or unwantedly exposing the wildlife, making them more vulnerable to predators such as cougars or birds of prey.

Why would you need to create more trails that parallel pre-existing ones? Shouldn't the Forest Service prioritize the decommissioning of unauthorized trails to protect wildlife. And it seems that 90 % of these "trail upgrades" are for mountain bikers' benefit, rather than hikers and Nordic skiers. I'd have to assume that there are lobbyists pushing for Bend to become the mt biking mecca of the world in order to boost tourism. Don't make accessing the woods easier at the expense of wildlife.

If these folks can't figure out how to connect Phil's trail to the back of Shevlin Park, maybe they shouldn't be in the woods in the first place. And if they get lost at Dillon Falls because they can't follow the river they probably should just stick to walking or biking around the Old Mill. Learn to read a map or operate a GPS before going into the woods, not the other way around.

There are plenty of trails in the Deschutes Forest for everyone to enjoy. No more are needed.

—Ryan Smallwood





If you truly want trail improvement there needs to be accountability by the U.S. Forest personnel, in particular Kevin Larkin and Holly Jewkes for allowing China Hat to be destroyed by people living in the forest. They also are letting Phil's Trail get destroyed by opening the gates and allowing people to live there from April 1-December 1. I have been an advocate for keeping the gates shut at Phil's Trail due to the major destruction occurring at Phil's Trail and there has been zero enforcement of stays over 14 days. They lie to the public about citing people but there are no citations happening at either location. I have a petition online to close the gates with over 3,400 signatures from strictly local residents and recreational users as they also see the misuse and destruction going on out there to include, black water dumping, destruction of the forest floor, disruption in animal behavior and destruction of their habitats, trash, micro-plastics, plastics and leaving behind all their obsolete items including furniture, speeding on fire roads and on the forest floor. I have over 500 pictures and videos of this evidence. If our public truly wants beautiful trails, connectivity and to be able to recreate peacefully, start holding our U.S. Forest personnel accountable to do the foundational work first.

—Nicole Perullo via bendsource.com





RE: Morning Story Reflects New Owners' Doughnut Twists. Chow, 3/28

I highly recommend this shop. The service is excellent and very friendly. I tried the apple fritters and they were the best I've ever had. Grocery store fritters most times are doughy and over fried on the outside with copious amounts of a heavy sugar glaze. Morning Story's fritters are fried to perfection with a light sugar glaze that melt in your mouth. It's like going to fritter heaven! You have to check it out, as you won't be disappointed.

— Sonja Wernke via bendsource.com





Bend Music Scene

My wife and I moved to Bend nearly 17 years ago. As for many of us newcomers, the mountains, rivers, trails and parks were the main attractions that enticed us to move here and make Bend our new home. However, what makes me most excited and proud to call Bend home now is the music scene. The local talent is beyond good. The venues are working their hearts out to provide a high-quality experience for the musicians and their fans. I could give you a rundown of all the great bands and musicians that call Bend home, but there's simply too many. Just know that when you venture out for a show, you will be impressed. You'll probably dance and drink some good beer. You're going to meet like-minded folks who also love music and just want to have fun. Perhaps you'll meet your new best friend, or maybe a new spouse. It's so easy to plop on the couch for your nightly fix of ESPN or Netflix. However, nothing compares to the energy and sense of community that live music provides (except perhaps yoga, according to my wife). To all of the venues, sound engineers, bartenders (and budtenders), and especially the talented and hardworking musicians — your many fans and I are profoundly grateful that you chose to live in Bend and help make it a truly wonderful place to call home.

—Mike Covey





Letter of the Week:

Mike: Letter of the Week, hands down! I hope lots of musicians, venue managers, sound engineers and bartenders get to see your message. Come on by for your gift card to Palate.

—Nicole Vulcan