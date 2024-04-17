Letters to the Editor 04/18/2024

click to enlarge @jaydo_ventures Instagram “And now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can be good.” —John Steinbeck. A big shoutout to @jaydo_ventures for tagging us in this beautiful photo of a sunset behind Mount Jefferson captured at Smith Rock State Park. Don't forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

Pedestrians

The weather is getting nicer and more of us are outdoors, enjoying Bend's plethora of trails, bike lanes and sidewalks. To drivers: please, please be aware of pedestrians. As someone who has been out regularly enjoying the Deschutes River Trail going through town, I have been increasingly frustrated waiting for cars to stop for me when I am waiting at a crosswalk (when I have the right-of-way). This includes the "Sorry!! Didn't see you!" wave as drivers blast past me. The wave is especially irritating as I stand there counting the cars that don't stop, and the driver waving had more than enough time to notice waiting pedestrians. Per Oregon law, pedestrians have the right-of-way at ALL intersections (marked by white lines, or unmarked) and marked crosswalks. Please, pay attention. It is your responsibility as a driver. A last note: if the lights are flashing at a crosswalk (as on Hwy 97 south of Powers), that means there is a pedestrian currently crossing! Several months ago as I came to a stop at one of these crossings, the driver behind me saw me slowing down and decided to pass me. Only by hearing me repeatedly honking my horn did that driver finally notice what was happening and stopped just short of hitting the pedestrian. Please don't be that person!

—Katie Humphrey



Rodeos and Animal Abuse

Most would agree that traditions perpetuating violence and abuse should not be endorsed. Yet, in Central Oregon, rodeos disguise brutality as entertainment. Rodeos, akin to dog fighting, exploit animals for profit.

Behind the excitement lies a grim reality. Terrified animals endure pain, fear and injury. Rodeo practices include violent roping, tripping and using painful tools like electric prods. The animals suffer broken bones, organ damage and even death. Due to minimal legal protection, injuries and deaths of these exploited animals go unreported.

Rodeo organizers promote "family fun," but glorifying violence teaches children indifference to suffering. Moreover, studies link violence against animals to violence against humans. It's time to challenge this culture of cruelty. Join us in advocating for change. Let's build traditions based on respect and compassion, not the suffering of innocent beings.

— Central Oregon Partners for Animal Kindness, copak.org



Greater Idaho and Unity

We Are Under Assault

Some Oregon citizens are suggesting to transfer much of eastern Oregon to the State of Idaho. They present various grievances. But it will never happen considering the obstacles necessary for approval. Meanwhile many resources will be wasted, and much exasperation will be expended.

So why all the fuss? Are these folks not getting the attention they desire? Are their state and national legislators not delivering for them? Do they really think Idaho would treat them any better?

Our adversaries, Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and others take great joy in any disruption taking place in the United States. And in many cases, they work surreptitiously to foment these issues. They are eager to stir the pot on race, religion, politics, guns, abortion, LGBTQ and anything else they can use to divide us. And that is exactly what is happing today.

The time has come to stop all of this divisive nonsense. It's time to stand together. The future of the country depends on it.

—James Scott



Transportation Utility Fee

"The city doesn't have a list of prioritized projects it would like to start on," as Bend's Chief Operations Officer was quoted by CO Daily News the day after the Council passed the Transportation Utility Fee.

Hmmm, 27 meetings, a webpage, numerous emails to the City asking about details, for a $5 MM to $15 MM/yr fee and no plan? The City told us to look at the 2020 Transportation Systems Plan, but many of those projects have already been completed.

At the TUF roundtables, only a pie chart showing the spend percentage, not the actual dollars of each Streets Ops budget category. A City official said that financials are not the type of complex communication the City is aiming for on project webpages.

The City averages 7% year income growth, and has rewarded employees with a 10% raise, both far greater than what most Bendites receive. The City needs more cash as it claims expenses are greater than revenues. But households and businesses would only justify a revenue increase with a detailed examination of past and future expenses. Bendites would first see what could be cut. Where is the City's report?

We don't know if the Streets budget will be $25 or $35 MM/yr. Will the General funds and fees that now partially fund Streets be diverted to other pet projects? Without the full financial detail, we wonder if this is a bait and switch.

Bend was once proudly not on the list of Oregon cities that impose a TUF. Now Bend will be at the top! Looks like the City has written itself a blank check without a vote.

—David White



Letter of the Week:

David: Thanks for your letter. Letter of the week!

—Nicole Vulcan