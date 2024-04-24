Letters to the Editor

click to enlarge Courtesy @wanderingypsy9 Instagram Views like this remind us that warmer days and sunny afternoons spent on the river are ahead. We’d like to thank @wanderingypsy9 for tagging us in this lovely photo of the Old Mill captured along the Deschutes River. Don't forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

Jamie Campaigns Fairly

In the Democratic contest for Oregon's 5th Congressional District a negative attack campaign has been launched against Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

During her working life of public service, Jamie developed a collaborative approach and collegial culture that has served her well. Her listening and problem-solving skills helped her win Democratic primaries in the past and will enable her to win the primary this May and go on to win the general election in November.

More importantly, once elected, her experience will assure the forging of bi-partisan partnerships in Congress to get bills passed that will help Oregonians and the rest of America have improved and sustainable lives. She holds dear the words, "always leave a place better than you found it."

Conversely, not only does her opponent not reject the aggressive personal attacks; she repeats them on her own website against Jamie.

Jamie wants to focus on the kitchen table issues that are common across OR05 and has deep knowledge of distinctions between the needs regionally and between our rural and urban concerns.

This primary is absolutely critical for Oregonians and for the nation. Do not get swayed by the underhanded campaign against Jamie – we know her to be forthright, brilliant, and capable. Let's help her win this May.

—Susan G. Cobb





Letter to the Community Regarding Wildfire

To the Bend Community,

I moved from Talent, Oregon, back to Bend last summer, after many years away. You may know Talent from making international news back in 2020, when over 3,000 homes and businesses burned to the ground starting from a small grass fire in Ashland. And, because of dry conditions and unprecedented winds, it spread quickly north to Talent and Phoenix.

It is because of this fire, and my experience and trauma from this fire, that I write this letter.

I love the River West neighborhood where I live. I love its alleys, its tall ponderosas and quirky charm. But something here frightens me. Along these alleys I'm witnessing what I can describe as no less than wildfire kindling.

Piles of pine needles and dead vegetation, more pine needles and sappy cones covering roofs, stacks of old wood pushed up against peeling wood sheds and dried-out fences.

It took less than that for a windy day to pick up embers from a small fire and nearly decimate 12 square miles down in Talent and Phoenix. There, ordinances are in place for the summer months regarding removing dried vegetation and warming fires. However, Ashland, where the fire started, had resisted cleaning up blackberry bushes along the creek drainage in town where the fire started. For this reason, with the dry conditions and wind, the fire went out of control. It's a miracle only three human lives were lost, yet still a tragedy. This fire started midday when many people weren't home, so many lost everything and countless pets were lost. Here, the proximity of properties, this presence of dried out wood and vegetation and the sappy ponderosas could create the same nightmare.

I implore homeowners in River West to clean their debris, and to hose down dried-out fences. I ask the city why there are not strict ordinances and fines in place and enforced, regarding removing flammable yard debris and wood burning warming fires during the dry months.

Sincerely,

Your Concerned Neighbor.

—Mira Brockelman





Why Not Take the Bus?

Recently, my wife had an appointment near the Old Mill District while I had some tasks to complete around the house. She wanted me to meet her so we could enjoy a leisurely walk by the river, but I just couldn't justify us taking two cars to meet up. Instead, I pulled up the Bend bus schedule and was gratified to find a bus stop just an 8-minute walk from our front door.

The bus was on time with the ride smooth and enjoyable. Not only was the trip convenient, but I got to pat myself on the back for saving some carbon output. I am now a convert to our local public transportation — which is free, by the way.

Sadly, the times that I have taken the bus, I have found ridership to be limited.

I want to encourage Source readers to consider public transport; particularly if you are headed to Old Bend downtown. It's an adventure! And, you can avoid struggling to find parking.

Bus information and detailed schedules can be found at: cascadeseasttransit.com/Bend.

Happy riding.

—Tom Jerome







click to enlarge Suzon Schulz “Too Many Tomatoes”16” x 12” oil on canvasBy Suzon Schulz4.3.24

Dear The Source,

My husband set down a small portion of this huge tomato crop on the Sept. 28, 2023 issue of the Source, creating this image which I just had to paint. We handled having too many tomatoes better than the blonde woman. We gave some away and ate more than we expected. Home grown tomatoes are the Best.

"Too Many Tomatoes"

16" x 12" oil on canvas

By Suzon Schulz

4.3.24

—Suzon Schulz





Letter of the Week:

If I didn't give this original/iterated artwork the Letter of the Week, who would I even be? Thanks so much for sharing this one, which was born, readers, from a cover that Source Art Director Jennifer Galler did for the story, "Are We Dating the Same Guy? Yes." Such a delight, Suzon!

—Nicole Vulcan