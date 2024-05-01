Vote Yes on Measure 9-167, 5-Year Local Option Levy to Improve, Support Student Learning in Bend-La Pine Schools

click to enlarge Darris Hurst Bend-La Pine Schools.

Many will remember not very long ago, when the unions representing teachers and support staff in Bend-La Pine Schools bargained with the district for months to get more support for educators, and for a cost of living increase that would help educators in this costly part of Oregon keep up. With that, it should come as a shock to no one that the district would need more money to fulfill those obligations. The levy on the May ballot will help to preserve some of the positions that are currently on the chopping block at BLPS, as well as expanding some of the programs at the high school level — such as Career and Technical Education programs — that have helped to keep students engaged and prepared for their future through things like certifications and college credits. In a post-pandemic world, where learning loss and behavioral issues continue to be areas of concern, the levy would also expand support systems for students in the district. And while it's incorrect to think that any arts or cultural programs would be cut completely should the levy not pass, funds from the levy would help to preserve and even expand some of the offerings in music and art. These are not just "bonus" programs; providing a well-rounded education with plenty of extracurriculars and electives helps our kids compete on a world stage, and provides them with socio-emotional tools that are so sorely needed in the world today.

The levy, which would expire after five years, falls on the backs of property taxpayers in the Bend-La Pine Schools district, to the tune of about $240 a year for someone whose home would sell for $740,000 on the market today (assessed values in Oregon can be much lower, so we find it easier to tell you the sticker price of a home).

Public schools play a much wider role in supporting kids these days than they did in the past — offering everything from basic health care to mental health support to individualized education plans that help those with special needs. That is a lot to put on teachers who are struggling with the expense of living in this community. Attracting and retaining great teachers and staff is the key to great education. That is why this levy is our best investment in a brighter future. Vote Yes.