Letters to the Editor 07/18/24

click to enlarge Courtesy @jenleephotobend Instagram The trio of music artists including Joel Chadd Music, Erin Cole Baker and Andrew Lion reunited to play a set at the Summer Festival in Downtown Bend over the weekend. Thank you so much @joel_chadd_music for tagging us in this awesome photo taken by @jenleephotobend. Don't forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

RE: On E-Bikes In The Forest, Data Brings Clarity Opinion, 7/11

Based on articles like this, I'd say that there isn't much hope for the future of humanity! It doesn't take much brain-power to see that an e-bike allows one to travel much farther than one can on a regular mountain bike, which already allows one to travel much farther than a pedestrian. And, therefore, one's impacts (on erosion, the wildlife and other trail users) are significantly greater. DUH!

—Mike Vandeman

Central Oregon has by far some of the easiest mountain biking in the country uphill and down so I am not sure why the "need" e-bikes on the trails here. I frequently see organized children's group rides with kids under age 10 where they are going up trails in the Phil's network without whining even. Maybe it would be appropriate for folks who are certifiably handicapped and could have some sort of visible license to use them.

I spent the winter in Las Vegas last year where they allow e-bikes and one thing I can tell you is on average the e-bike dudes are typically overweight by at least 30 pounds - whoda thunk? Allowing them here will definitely change the bike culture with way more Costcotarians in the mix. I am 67 and have been riding the trails here for 35 years. I am not really feeling the need for an electric mountain bike yet, maybe at age 80?

—Tom Ponte

Doctrine of Discovery

In 1493 a Spanish pope declared that WHITE CHRISTIAN MEN FROM NORTHERN EUROPEAN countries are superior to all other beings. They claimed any land they "discovered" as their own.

Superior beings had the right and the responsibility to use and destroy all inferior beings through occupation of land, slavery, genocide, murder, lynching, mass incarceration, discrimination, racism, police state control and violence and any other means necessary.

Thus was created the Doctrine of Discovery which has resulted in white male Christian superiority.

WHITE CHRISTIAN MEN FROM NORTHERN EUROPEAN countries sailed to this continent and claimed the land. The habitants were obviously INFERIOR since they were not white, had no churches or bibles so were not Christian and were not from Northern Europe. Forced removal to reservation concentration camps and genocide were solutions of choice for the inferior Indigenous people.

Black people from Africa were obviously inferior: not white, not Christian and not from Northern Europe. Black people were property, not people. Slavery was their destiny. Capitalism was built on their bloodied backs.

Women were considered property and were inferior because they were not male.

We must eliminate the claim that all people are inferior unless they are white Christian men descendants of Northern European countries.

The Spanish pope was wrong, dead wrong.

Groups are organizing to educate and eliminate the devastating impacts of the Doctrine of Discovery.

—Sue Bastian

RE: Boomers are not paying the price. Letters, 7/11

It's unfortunate that Ms. Shinkoskey is only acquainted with Boomers who seem to be taking and not giving to the community. The boomers that I have met in my three years here are exercising, which means fewer Medicare dollars spent at hospitals, volunteering at food kitchens and sewing for cancer patients at the local hospital and hospice. Recently a senior speaker at my daughter's church spoke about the need for affordable housing. In my case I keep one or both of my young grandsons two to three times a week so that my daughter and son-in-law can pursue their careers and support their family. They also can go out to dinner to avoid paying $15 to 20 dollars an hour for a babysitter, who by the way is also simply trying to make a living.

What I would like for the writer of "Boomers Are Not Paying the Price" to consider is that any time we make generalizations about generations, political affiliations, religion, etc. we are furthering the divide in our country. Best to meet individuals and learn who they really are, a lesson I learned a long time ago. I'm 74 and going strong, not celebrating celebrities or any one politician but using my education to learn all that I can by reading and being an informed citizen. I know many other seniors who are doing the same during these tough times. I hope Shinkoskey will open her heart and mind to meeting some of the baby boomers who are doing good work in Bend.

—Linda H. Spaet

Letter of the Week:

Thanks for sharing your thoughts, Linda. Letter of the Week!

—Nicole Vulcan