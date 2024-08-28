Letters to the Editor 08/29/2024

click to enlarge @trezbuckingham “Wildflower Wednesday: Purple Monkey – flower is my featured wildflower this week. We went backpacking last weekend in the Three Sisters Wilderness and the wildflowers were amazing.” Thank you so much @vitalityinfocus and @trezbuckingham for tagging us in this lovely photo taken along your hike.Don't forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

RE: Jen Sorensen cartoon, 8/22

I am responding to your comics of Donald Trump. I read the Source quite often and get a lot of information out of it. I am a Trump voter and read your comics and kinda laugh at all the things you come up with. I've listened to that stuff you and the media put out for the last 10 years. So be it. If it wasn't for Trump a lot of you guys would not have a job...

That being said, your last comic strip on Trump I found to be very distasteful. Really to say, "haven't you heard an undocumented immigrant killed a girl," it should have said it's an illegal breaking the law.

Depending on who you get your info from, we do know that "girls" have been killed and raped and molested and beaten. Let me ask you what one of the victims' loved ones would have to say after reading a comic strip making fun of their daughter, mother or wife...

Can you respond and let me know how that comment is funny...

I'm trying to think who I can send this to that may write an article and say that the Source comics have went too far.

—Tom Pascua





Biden's Convention Speech

Joe Biden's convention speech showed him to be a decent, patriotic family man. It also exposed three incredible blind spots.

Biden once again said America is getting better rather than going downhill. He said, "Our best days are not behind us, they are before us." This is transparently untrue. This kind of flattery of the electorate shows that Democrats are not above manipulating reality like MAGA Republicans do.

The President also said, "There is only one sacred obligation in America, taking care of veterans." This betrays an ignorance of other sacred principles of democracy, including educating youth in history, law, and science; prioritizing public health measures to protect and honor the elderly, whose wisdom must be available to rising generations; and upholding our sacred oaths, agreements, vows, and contracts. Never heard of such principles? Better read some history before it is too late.

Finally, there is America's puppet war against religious freedom in the Middle East, leading to the disproportionate slaughter of Muslims in Gaza. Biden's decent heart takes a fatal nosedive here.

—Kimball Shinkoskey





Water Troubles RE: Opinion, 8/8

Interesting to read your 08/08 opinion piece about water issues. Amazing that while we on Bend's southeast have faced watering restrictions for the last few years, the city "leaders" are kowtowing to developers adding a few thousand more homes near Caldera High and near the new "central" library on 27th! Where's the water coming from to serve these homes? I guess soon we'll only be able to shower twice a week!

— Robert Lee





County Commissioners

Recently I opened up a can of worms with our county commissioners. I sent an email to our commissioners and planning department asking for them to vote no on the final draft of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. This current document has minimal protection of our waters, protection of farmlands and wildlife corridors and development is big on the list along with destination resorts. I asked for a change in language and requested that they reopen the records. I received an email from planning that legal counsel advised the commissioners not to read my email.

The commissioners met on August 19th to review the 2040 plan and were supposed to vote to accept it. Phil Chang shared that he had read my email prior to receiving notice that he should not. The first point of order brought up by Chang was how can legal or anyone tell commissioners that they can't read emails or have conversations with the public, despite that a record is closed. WTF? Legal did agree that the public should have the ability to state their opinions and concerns but cautioned the commissioners about taking this information into consideration when records are closed. I am shocked and in disbelief. Please take the time and go to the county's website and watch the video of the meeting on August 19th. (It's towards the end of the video.) The meeting continued with [Tony] DeBone verbally attacking Chang about his decision to vote no to accept the 2040 plan and it should be noted that he had presented input on this document numerous times which was rejected. This is exactly why in November we need to vote to have two additional bodies on this Commission...it seems that the majority of times it is two against one with decisions that are made. This is not good for the county and totally unacceptable for a commissioner to attack another commissioner in public. Please attend the next meeting of the county commissioners on September 11th when they will once again take this subject up. Please make yourself visible.

—Mary Fleischmann





Letter of the Week:

Thanks for the letter, Mary. Letter of the week!

—Nicole Vulcan