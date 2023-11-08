 Fire-Starters | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Fire-Starters

Two naturalist educators host a multitude of environmental appreciation and education courses

By

Nighthawk Program Director and co-founder, Chelsea Ernst, studied ecology and herpetology in college before delving into the survival skill world. After gaining over a decade of experience teaching naturalist skillsets for other businesses, Ernst and co-founder Tyler Doyle founded Nighthawk Naturalist School with an emphasis on making the connection to nature accessible and immersive for everyone. Nighthawk Naturalist School is now in its fifth year of programming.

click to enlarge Fire-Starters
Chelsea Ernst
Participants will learn and practice friction fire using the bow drill method.

The school offers programs for both kids and adults ranging from nature camps to survival immersion courses and the upcoming firecraft and fire keeping workshop on Sunday Nov., 12.

These kinds of naturalist practices can connect participants to mankind's ancestors and the natural world.

"We all have this connection to the earth when we're kids. Here in Bend, we're in this outdoor community but out in the world and as we get older, I think we can get farther from that connection," Ernst said.

"These are skills that all our ancestors have practiced and are the reason humans are still around," Ernst laughed. In modern times, fire crafting skills continue to be relevant for outdoor enthusiasts, campers and survivalists.

A fire-making workshop is all about hands-on learning. Participants get to experiment with different fire-starting tools and techniques. "There's a few different methods that we go over during the class," said Ernst. "The most challenging one is the bow-drill method; it's completely friction-based and it's pretty awkward to learn at first," she continued. Each method offers a unique experience, and the class encourages participants to practice until they've achieved mastery.

Mastering the art of fire-making begins with a deep understanding of the basics. This class encourages creative thinking and resourcefulness, ensuring that participants are equipped to handle a variety of real-life situations. "I love people who are passionate about wanting to try something new, and have an interest in connecting with the earth," said Ernst.

Firecraft and Fire Keeping Workshop
Sun., Nov. 12
RSVP for Address
Bend
$60

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Go Here
All Outside

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Armando Borrego

  • Support for Students Who Learn Differently

    Samara Learning Center offers support for students experiencing challenges in learning

    By Armando Borrego

    Support for Students Who Learn Differently

  • Call it Chemistry

    Sitting down to de-mystify the science of songwriting with local genre-breaking all-woman rock group, Not Your Ex Lover

    By Armando Borrego

    Call it Chemistry
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

  • Chuckles for Troops

    The community that laughs together stays together

    By Armando Borrego

    Chuckles for Troops

  • A Phantom Thread

    From churches to board rooms, one actor's mission to unite everyone through story

    By Armando Borrego

    A Phantom Thread

  • Little Shop of Horrors

    Local plant shop to produce a creative retelling of a cult classic

    By Armando Borrego

    Little Shop of Horrors
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 8-13, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation