Get Ready for Snowshoe Season

There is an old adage – If you can walk, you can snowshoe.

Snowshoeing is a popular activity in Central Oregon. For those wanting to get out and explore the winter wonderland in the Cascades and beyond, snowshoeing is a low-impact alternative the whole family can enjoy. Of course, the usual caveats of winter safety, dressing for the weather, knowing where to go and being aware of hazards do apply.

click to enlarge Damian Fagan Salt Creek Falls in winter.

For those who are new to snowshoeing, numerous gear shops in town offer rentals so you can try out the sport. Modern snowshoes are lightweight and have easy-to-use binding systems, so keep grandpa's older wooden-frame snowshoes with the rawhide straps up above the mantle if you want to enjoy your outing.

Other than snowshoes, a pair of poles with snow baskets helps for balance and knocking the snow off a tree branch, onto your partner's head. Combine these with non-cotton clothing and dress in layers (you will warm up on the uphill!) to avoid overheating or getting cold. Pretty simple and you are ready to 'shoe!

Here are some suggested trails and sno-parks for snowshoers to explore in the region. Most of these trails range from 3-7 miles round trip. But don't let the mileage fool you: snowshoeing in deep fresh snow can prove to be a challenge. Thanks to the Deschutes National Forest and volunteers from the Central Oregon Nordic Club, these trails are very well marked.

click to enlarge Damian Fagan The Jeff View warming shelter.

Virginia Meissner Sno-Park

The short trail up to the Meissner shelter is a great one for beginners. It's only about 1.5 miles long and gains about 385 feet in elevation. The shelter offers a nice destination and has some good views up toward Broken Top and out toward Smith Rock.



Swampy Sno-Park



Both the short and long loops here make for excellent nighttime snowshoes, as the trail icons reflect a headlamp's beam and will help keep you on the trail. Another trail reroute leads from the sno-park to the Nordeen shelter and avoids the steep climb up to that shelter.



Add the short and long loops for a total of 6 miles.

Edison Sno-Park

This "electric" area has trails named after Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla, alternating and direct current, light bulbs and more. Snowshoe and Nordic ski trails intersect often in this area, so a good map helps with navigation. Though trails lead to the Edison shelter, it is technically closed due to its condition. The AC/DC shelter is a bit higher in elevation and provides a good destination for those wanting to snowshoe a longer loop. A new, dedicated snowshoe trail leads to this shelter which parallels the ski trail.

Tesla to AC/DC Shelter – 5 miles

Dutchman Flat Sno-Park

For those heading out to Todd Lake, Dutchman Flat or the Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center, these are good jumping-off points. A new snowshoe trail from Dutchman separates snowshoers heading to the common corridor from snowmobile traffic along the Cascade Lakes Highway.

Whichever way you go, the snowshoe out to Todd Lake provides excellent views of Mt. Bachelor, Todd Lake and of the massive old-growth mountain hemlock that grow in the area. Circling around Todd Lake adds another mile to the trip but is well worth the effort; just beware of thin ice along the lake edge.

Todd Lake Loop – 5.5 miles

Upper Three Creeks Sno-Park

Though the initial part of the trail out to the Jeff View shelter is steep, the Peak View Snowshoe trail soon levels off and follows a gentle grade up to the shelter. Snowshoers get excellent views of Mount Jefferson and other peaks at the shelter. A return loop through a young stand of trees is testament to forest regeneration after a wildfire.



Peak View Loop – 3.5 miles



click to enlarge Damian Fagan Snowshoe icons mark the trails.

Salt Creek Falls Sno-Park

Located in the Willamette National Forest, west of Lake of the Woods Resort on Highway 140, a great overnight destination with cabins and a lodge that serves meals, is the Salt Creek Sno-Park. The snowshoe down to Salt Creek Falls is about ½ mile long, but seeing the frozen falls which plunge over 200 feet over a basalt lip is a sight to behold.

For those wanting a longer snowshoe, another loop trail leads from the falls to several other smaller waterfalls.

Salt Creek Falls – 1.0 miles

Falls Loop – 4.0 miles

So, as the snows start to build in the Cascades, get set for some snowshoeing adventures. Snowshoe trail maps can be downloaded in paper form or for the Avenza from the CONC's website.



Enjoy the trail!



Central Oregon Nordic Club



