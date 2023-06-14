Tributary Whitewater - June 2023

Imagine … a chance to disconnect from the daily grind and an opportunity to reconnect to the things that matter most: family, good friends, Mother Nature. Close your eyes and feel the breeze, inhale the fresh air and listen for the rush of the water.



This incredible river experience can be yours with a Tributary Whitewater rafting trip!

Tributary Whitewater is a river outfitter specializing in elevated multi-day wilderness river trips at all different levels.

Since 1978, this family-run small business has been on a mission to share the excitement, wonder and natural beauty of rivers – over 20 in all, across Oregon, California and Idaho. From Central Oregon’s Deschutes to Southwest Oregon’s Rogue to Southeast Oregon’s Owyhee to Northeast Oregon’s Snake, Tributary’s 5-star river trips are all-inclusive experiences which include side adventures and delicious, well thought-out meals. Yes, good food every meal, every day, as you and your clan immerse yourself in a vacation of a lifetime!

If you’re short on time, book a thrilling 1-day trip down the beautiful Deschutes River which includes lunch and a side hike up the White River, with a chance to slide down the creek and through wondrous waterfalls.

Take it up another few notches and plan a 3-day Deschutes wilderness rafting trip and see what it’s like to completely unplug and immerse yourself in the natural flow of a wild river. All you have to do is show up. Tributary’s experienced, talented river guides do all the rest - from cooking gourmet meals to setting up a comfortable, glamourous campsite complete with bar and beverages.

click to enlarge Courtesy Tributary Whitewater Hells River Fishing Canyon Trip, Idaho.

You pull off the river each evening and get to relax and reconnect with your kids, your partner, your best friends. Eat a fabulous, nourishing meal, have a glass of fine wine, listen to a live band, play a card game around the campfire, get a good night’s rest on a cushy cot and wake up refreshed, ready for another thrilling day on the water.

Unlike other outfitters, Tributary focuses on family trips, multi-day river trips designed with the kids in mind, even if they’ve never been on a river before. Tributary works with you to find the appropriate river adventure for you and your family, offering everything from float trips appropriate for kids as young as 4 years old to class 5 whitewater adventures for adrenaline junkies to everything in between.

Other Tributary offerings include 4-day all-inclusive wilderness rafting trips down the Rogue River in Southern Oregon, women’s wellness retreats with massage and yoga as well as hunting/fishing trips on the Snake River. A guided 3-day Ornithology trip is also in the works on the Deschutes.

Many of Tributary’s river experiences are multi-sport outings which include activities such as fishing, kayaking, side hikes to hot springs and waterfalls, ancient rock art and petroglyph viewing and more.

Tributary is committed to delivering safe, high quality river trips to guests from all walks of life providing an unparalleled experience with integrity and extreme attention to detail. The Tributary guide staff is well-trained, aspiring to connect you to amazing places.

click to enlarge Courtesy Tributary Whitewater Snake River Hells Canyon Wilderness trips hiking view.

Tributary’s equipment, including rafts, camping gear and vans is all top of the line, inspected and repaired consistently. This means you’ll ride in air-conditioned comfort to get to the river and you won’t be sleeping in the dirt or eating spam out of a can! You’ll sit on real chairs and dine at a bona fide dinner table.

Be a part of Tributary Whitewater’s vision to create a sustainable and equitable reality where our rivers are enjoyed and protected, a place where families and friends can be inspired and challenged.

— Get more information now at whitewatertours.com and then call 530.626.7385 to book your customized incredible river experience.



