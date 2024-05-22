Woodpecker Wonderland Weekend

Central Oregon is known for its magnificent landscapes, colorful history and, if you're into birds, its great diversity of woodpeckers.

"Central Oregon is one of the few places where it's possible to find nearly a dozen species of woodpeckers," said Chuck Gates, Prineville Bird Club president and field trip leader. "This is made possible by the combination of the Cascade Mountains and the high desert. Moving west out of the town of Sisters, ecosystems change rapidly as one gains altitude and results in many different life zones, each with its own population of woodpeckers."

To celebrate this diversity, the East Cascades Audubon Society is hosting its annual Dean Hale Woodpecker Festival May 30 through June 2.

click to enlarge Damian Fagan Black-backed woodpecker searches for prey on a burned tree.

Named after a local birder who tragically passed away in 2012, the festival started in 2011 and has gone through several molts. This year, the festival is comprised of 38 guided field trips, two photography workshops and a banquet night with a special presentation by Paul Bannick. Oh, and all the field trips are free.

"The festival has a diverse set of field trips that give the participants a wide range of choices," said Gates. The field trips vary from year to year, but this year's slate of field trips offers more options than past festivals. "There are full day trips, half day trips, local trips near Sisters and trips to places like Summer Lake and Crook County. There's something for everyone," added Gates.

Though the festival's focus is on woodpeckers, all of the field trips will keep track of other birds observed during the outings. Participants could easily see over 100 species of birds over the weekend.

Friday's field trips will venture further afield than the Sisters/Bend area, with two trips going to Summer Lake Wildlife Refuge, one with an overnight option. Smith Rock, Browns Mountain and another trip will explore the beauty of the Ochoco Mountains and other areas in Crook County.

Most of Saturday's field trips will explore different areas around Sisters, the hub of the event — especially some of the recently burned forests that are a hotspot for black-backed woodpeckers, a nomadic species that shows up in recently burned forests to feed on beetle larvae that are also associated with these burned woodlands. Several of the field trips are designed for beginner birders, but all experience levels are welcomed on all the trips.

Photographer and author Paul Bannick leads two photography workshops on Saturday at The Belfry in Sisters — a great opportunity for budding wildlife photographers to pick up some excellent tips. Bannick is a wildly published photographer and his stunning images will inspire those that attend. Cost for the field trips is $70.

The festival's banquet night is Saturday at The Belfry in Sisters, with a dinner by Bowtie Catering, followed by Bannick's presentation: The Owl and the Woodpecker, Revisited. Doors open at 5 pm and the event will conclude by 9 pm.

click to enlarge Damian Fagan A Lewis’s woodpecker clings to a ponderosa pine.

"'The Owl and the Woodpecker' presentation by Paul Bannick will be a visual stunner," said Duke Tufty, East Cascades Audubon Society president. "It will also be a great chance to catch up with fellow birders and meet some new ones!" Bird stoke will be high this night as participants share their sightings from the trips.

And if you've still got some energy on Saturday night, an owl prowl leaves from The Belfry at 8:30 pm and will search, mainly by ear, for owls that inhabit the forest around Sisters.

Also, on Saturday, a pair of podcasters present a unique program on digiscoping.

"Hannah and Erik from the 'Hannah and Erik Go Birding' podcast will be bringing an assortment of Kowa optics to the festival for you to check out and will be answering your questions about digiscoping," said Tufty. "This is a great opportunity to get your hands on the high-quality optics that Kowa makes and potentially even order something new."

The festival ends on Sunday with several more field trips, including a Birding by Ear event at Sawyer Park. Songbird identification is a great way to learn the birds and another way to experience these magnificent creatures, woodpeckers and all.

For a complete list of activities, visit the East Cascades Audubon Society's events page.

Dean Hale Woodpecker Festival

May 30 – June 2

Central Oregon

Free - $70/field trips



