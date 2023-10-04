Central Oregon's Premiere Arts Event Returns

I've been writing about the BendFilm Festival for a decade, but, in the spirit of complete transparency, this year I've had more of a behind-the-scenes role than ever before. The year 2023 marks the 20th annual BendFilm Festival, and I think I've seen at least one movie at every fest since the inaugural year, watching horror movies at midnight in a drafty old converted roller skating rink. I can honestly say that every year of the fest (not counting during the height of COVID) has been bigger and better than the year proceeding. Just the fact that BendFilm is now an Academy-qualifying festival speaks for itself.

click to enlarge Courtesy BendFilm The uplifting, “No Legs. All Heart.”

This year I had the honor of acting as the lead shorts programmer for the festival, watching over 1,200 short films across a few months and helping Director of Programming Selin Sevinc craft a memorable shorts program for the fest. Which we did. I can unequivocally say it's the strongest lineup of shorts the festival has ever shown, with some of them I'm basically guaranteeing will bring home Oscar gold.

This week I'm going to talk about just a few of the films that will be playing at the BendFilm Festival that I think are worth your time, and then next week, right before the festival itself, I'll craft a mock schedule for how I would try to catch as many of the incredible films as possible across the four days of the fest.

Obviously, I have to mention some of the shorts blocks (does that make them my own personal nepo babies?) because they are truly some of the finest filmmaking achievements I've seen all year. The block titled, "Matters of Life and Death" is astonishing, packed to the rafters with six of the finest shorts I've ever seen. While all of them are remarkable in different ways, the short "Knight of Fortune" (a breathtaking look at how we grieve) is my pick for the best short in the fest, and it wouldn't surprise me to see it win the Oscar for Best Narrative Short next year.

The block titled "Stories We Tell" is also genuinely stunning, with "The Voice in the Hollow" (a remarkable African fable of Sisterhood) being an example of some truly groundbreaking animation and "Nothing Holier Than a Dolphin" (a joyous deconstruction of storytelling) will make even the most cynical of viewers crack the largest of smiles.

click to enlarge Courtesy BendFilm The intense and touching “Riley” is having its U.S. premiere at the Bend Film Festival.

One of the biggest attractions to this year's fest will also be the attendance of Nicole Holofcener, who has been named the 2023 Indie Filmmaker of the Year. On Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Tower Theatre, there will be a screening of her lovely new film, "You Hurt My Feelings," followed by an onstage conversation with Sundance Film Festival pioneer John Cooper. Even if you saw "You Hurt My Feelings" at Tin Pan Theater earlier this year, seeing the hilarious and touching dramedy with Holofcener in attendance will be an absolute treat.

Definitely keep your eyes open for the powerhouse documentary, "The Disappearance of Shere Hite," which is part doc about the feminist aspect of sexual revolution and part infuriating look at the hypocrisy of American Puritanism and misogyny. Hite was a remarkable woman who helped redefine feminine sexuality and terrified men fought to erase her, but this timely and powerful doc refuses to let that happen.

"No Legs. All Heart" is a captivating documentary following Andre Kajlich, the first double amputee to compete in the 3,082-mile Race Across America. "Riley" is an incredibly tense narrative telling a story about identity that we've never quite seen before. "Finding the Money" seems like it should be a dry documentary about Modern Monetary Theory, but I found it insanely captivating.

There are just too many incredible films to talk about and not enough space to share them. Until next week when I get more granular with how to try and fit everything you want to see into four days, here's Director of Programming Selin Sevinc breaking down exactly what makes the Bend Film Festival such a special one:

"The festival takes many months of thoughtful preparation and absolute dedication and it all comes down to this one glorious weekend in October full of film, fun and laughter. After the long journey to get there, it passes us by so quickly. I see the festival as a gift to the film-loving Bendites. Missing the only film festival in town would be like not opening a gift left on your doorstep, so I urge folks to catch it while it's here. What I'm most looking forward to is seeing the faces light up after a screening, a panel, a conversation, a party. I hope everyone enjoys this gift we lovingly bundled up for them."

Bend Film Festival

Oct. 12-15 in-person

Virtual: Oct. 16-22