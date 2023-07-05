May the Source Be with You: July Edition

Everyone says the older you get, the faster time moves along its ever-shrinking path into the future, but the fact that we're already halfway into 2023 feels like someone is playing games with all the clocks in my house. It's been a half-decent half-year for movies, but the real joy for me has been found in the realms of podcasts and TV. The fact that there's such a wider spectrum of content in podcasts and shows than with movies means that there will obviously be a larger selection of good things to choose from, but even so, it feels like we're in another golden age. With the writer's strike in full effect, though, it's wise to enjoy new shows while you can.

Here's a look at some of my favorite podcasts and shows of 2023...so far.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Peacock Mrs. Davis is the best show you’re probably not watching.

In Pod We Trust

I currently don't listen to as many podcasts as I normally do (ramping up for the BendFilm Festival has erased any semblance of my free time), but I do have a few mainstays this year that I won't miss.

"This American Life" and my favorite screenwriting podcast, "Scriptnotes," are still going strong, which is comforting. I don't listen to them as religiously as I once did, but every time I do tune in, I'm reminded why I was a fan in the first place.

The newest hit from Serial Productions, "The Coldest Case in Laramie," hasn't left my head since I listened to it and remains the strongest true crime story I've heard all year. Expect to be disturbed if you get into this one.

I know I mention it constantly, but "Welcome to Night Vale" is still my favorite podcast of all time (I even got a tattoo of it recently), but it went through a bit of a rough patch last year where the story felt like it was stalling as the head writers Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor became stretched thin with other projects. These last few months have been absolute bangers, however, beginning in January when we finally got a bit of an "explanation" for the Glow Cloud. Start at the beginning of the series, listen to at least five episodes before deciding if you like it or not, and then thank me with candy and books.

click to enlarge IMDB Beef's exceptional writing is also very unpredictable.

Now Streaming

So, I know there are too many things to watch. Pretty soon, if the writer's strike doesn't end before the actor's strike begins, all we'll have is reality shows. Just let that sink in for a moment. Ugh. Gross. I can taste that in my mouth. Here are some of the best shows I've seen this year so far.

"The Bear" Yeah, it was the best show last year and it's gonna be the best one this year. Carmy, Richie, Sydney and Co. are my favorite characters on TV and continue to gain depth and beauty.

"Barry" A show that started as a dark comedy about a hitman trying to become an actor in L.A. turned into something much darker and profound in the final two seasons. The last episode of the series is one of the strongest finales of all time.

"Beef" Steven Yeun vs. Ali Wong in one of the most electrifyingly fearless debut shows of the year. I can't imagine where this show will go in future seasons, but I can't wait to find out.

"I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" Literally takes cringe to places I didn't know existed and gave me the biggest laughs I've had all year.

"The Last of Us" Is this the best zombie show of all time and why is the answer definitely yes?

"Succession" Talk about a perfect final episode. I guarantee in five years or so, HBO will check back in on these characters.

"Poker Face" Natasha Lyonne is my whole entire heart. That's normal, right? If you haven't seen this show, Lyonne is the best acerbic detective since "Columbo."

"Somebody Somewhere" Pure humanist joy in 30-minute installments. When critics and filmmakers talk about film being a vehicle for empathy, this is the show they should be imagining.

"Yellowjackets" While maybe not quite as strong as the first season, the sophomore effort of "Yellowjackets" is still addictive and jaw-dropping.

"From" A town filled with people that can't leave and where monsters come out at night. Watch the first episode and tell me you're not hooked. It just gets better and better.

"Strange New Worlds" This is the "Star Trek" show I've been waiting for since the end of "TNG." Actually about exploration and the dream of galactic peace.

"Mrs. Davis" the best show on this list most of you haven't heard of, ever. A nun takes on a world conquering AI with the Holy Grail in the new series from the creator of "Lost" and also the creator of "The Big Bang Theory." Just as weird as that sounds.

What have you enjoyed this year so far??