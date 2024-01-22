 Toast! | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Toast!

A guide to adult drinking in Central Oregon

We'll get you inspired to try some new things – breakfast cocktails, anyone? We'll also introduce you to local mixologists who share their thoughts on what makes a cocktail great. For those who entertain at home, read our story on some new and classic cocktail (and mocktail) books. We toast you, readers – now go out and enjoy the end of that dry spell!

You Can't Drink Cocktails All Day if You Don't Start at Breakfast: Can we stop calling it brunch if we haven't had breakfast already?

Four Local Gin-Based Cocktails: You'll likely find a gin-based drink on any local cocktail menu. Here are four that are worth a try.

Making Pour Decisions: Wine importer Kirk Ermisch of Elixir Wine Group calls from Europe to talk the origins of his wineries and keeping up in the evolving world of wine

So Fresh, Dark and Inviting: San Simón has a Ph.D. in vibes

A Spirited Library: Mixology books to add to your home bar this year

Mixologist Profile: Zack Ottesen of Five Fusion


