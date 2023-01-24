 You Have Zero Proof | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
You Have Zero Proof

More bars are offering not just NA drinks, but full mocktail menus. Here are a few highlights from local places.

By

Whether it’s in honor of Dry January, or for any other reason, plenty of people are looking for fancy drinks that don’t contain booze. Fortunately, plenty of bars are picking up on that fact and are offering not just the usual sodas or kombucha for the non-drinkers, but full-on mocktail menus featuring well-crafted ingredients.

We caught up with a few local places in Central Oregon, where mocktails are part of the menu.

click to enlarge You Have Zero Proof
Courtesy Terra-Kitchen SPC-Hotels

Big Green

Terra Kitchen, SCP Hotel Redmond
Green apple cordial, cucumber, star anise
Located at 509 SW 6th St., Redmond
click to enlarge You Have Zero Proof
Nicole Vulcan

Blackberry Julep

5 Fusion
Blackberries, mint, vanilla-infused syrup, aged sherry vinegar, splash of sparkling water
Located at 821 NW Wall St. #100, Bend
click to enlarge You Have Zero Proof
Courtesy Flamingo Room

The Great Gazoo

Flamingo Room
Pomegranate molasses, plum bitters, soda water
Located at 70 SW Century Dr. #130, Bend
click to enlarge You Have Zero Proof
Courtesy Dogwood Cocktail Cabin

Miss Daisy’s Driving

Dogwood Cocktail Cabin
Ginger beer on the rocks with fresh mint, cucumber,
bitters and candied ginger
Located at 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend

click to enlarge You Have Zero Proof
Nicole Vulcan

Rosemary Blueberry Smash

5 Fusion
Blackberries, mint, vanilla-infused syrup, aged sherry vinegar, splash of sparkling water and a sprig of flaming rosemary
Located at 821 NW Wall St. #100, Bend

click to enlarge You Have Zero Proof
Nicole Vulcan

Thai Kondo

Spork
Cucumber, lemongrass, lime, mint, soda, bitters
Located at 937 NW Newport Ave. Suite 130, Bend
click to enlarge You Have Zero Proof
Courtesy Boxwood Kitchen

Daily Mocktail of the Day, including the Pineapple Ginger “a l a mode”

Boxwood Kitchen
Pineapple juice, lime juice, ginger beer, topped with grenadine and garnished with a lime wedge
Located in the Old Mill at 330 SW Powerhouse Dr., Building C, Suite 150, Bend


Cocktails and Mocktails Guide 2023
Special Issues & Guides

Special Issues & Guides

