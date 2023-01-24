You Have Zero Proof

Whether it’s in honor of Dry January, or for any other reason, plenty of people are looking for fancy drinks that don’t contain booze. Fortunately, plenty of bars are picking up on that fact and are offering not just the usual sodas or kombucha for the non-drinkers, but full-on mocktail menus featuring well-crafted ingredients.

We caught up with a few local places in Central Oregon, where mocktails are part of the menu.