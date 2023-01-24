You Have Zero Proof

Whether it’s in honor of Dry January, or for any other reason, plenty of people are looking for fancy drinks that don’t contain booze. Fortunately, plenty of bars are picking up on that fact and are offering not just the usual sodas or kombucha for the non-drinkers, but full-on mocktail menus featuring well-crafted ingredients.
We caught up with a few local places in Central Oregon, where mocktails are part of the menu.
Big Green
Green apple cordial, cucumber, star anise
Located at 509 SW 6th St., Redmond
Blackberry Julep
Blackberries, mint, vanilla-infused syrup, aged sherry vinegar, splash of sparkling water
Located at 821 NW Wall St. #100, Bend
The Great Gazoo
Pomegranate molasses, plum bitters, soda water
Located at 70 SW Century Dr. #130, Bend
Miss Daisy’s Driving
Ginger beer on the rocks with fresh mint, cucumber,
bitters and candied ginger
Located at 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend
Rosemary Blueberry Smash
Blackberries, mint, vanilla-infused syrup, aged sherry vinegar, splash of sparkling water and a sprig of flaming rosemary
Located at 821 NW Wall St. #100, Bend
Thai Kondo
Cucumber, lemongrass, lime, mint, soda, bitters
Located at 937 NW Newport Ave. Suite 130, Bend
Daily Mocktail of the Day, including the Pineapple Ginger “a l a mode”
Pineapple juice, lime juice, ginger beer, topped with grenadine and garnished with a lime wedge
Located in the Old Mill at 330 SW Powerhouse Dr., Building C, Suite 150, Bend