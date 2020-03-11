City and County Declare State of Emergency 

E
ric King, Bend City Manager, declared a local state of emergency at 1 p.m. this afternoon in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Council will vote to ratify the declaration on Wednesday.
City Manager Eric King declared a state of emergency today and he's encouraging City employees to work from home and telecommunte.
President Trump declared a national emergency at noon PST today. Gov. Kate Brown announced a state of emergency for Oregon on Thursday morning. The World Health Organization called the worldwide outbreak on Wednesday a pandemic and has encouraged all levels of government to act expeditiously to slow the spread.
The City's state of emergency will be in effect through April 15. This order allows the City Manager to take quick action to protect people who live here, and buy items and services without the standard procedures.
“My primary focus is to restrict the spread of COVID-19 and to maintain the health of our workforce so employees can continue to provide crucial City services,” said King in a statement. “I have and will continue to develop emergency policies regarding the use of sick leave, vacation leave, telecommuting, meeting protocols, and more, which will be in effect for the duration of the emergency.”
During this state of emergency, the City will not be shutting off water due to non-payment of water bills. As announced yesterday, all advisory committee meetings and public, project-specific meetings and open houses are canceled. City employees have been encouraged to telecommute and conduct meetings online.
Deschutes County State of Emergency
At 2 p.m. today, the Deschutes County Commissioners issued an emergency declaration. Deschutes is one of only two other counties that have declared a state of emergency. This authorizes the County to implement emergency actions, access more resources and recover some of the costs associated with the County's response to COVID-19. The County has a specific webpage dedicated to updates on the coronavirus
in this area.
