New Sushi Cart at The Lot 

Bendites can find a new sushi cart located on the west side. The Lot is now home to Maki Maki Sushi, owned by sushi chef Adam Pan and his wife Shi, who's also a sushi chef. The couple moved to Bend after operating their own sushi restaurant in New York, and later operating supermarket sushi franchises in Oregon. The couple moved to Bend in 2021 and opened the sushi cart at The Lot earlier this year. Menu items include a full complement of sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi, as well as poke and appetizers including scallion pancakes, tempura, gyoza and tempura fried jalapeno poppers. The Lot is located at 745 NW Columbia Street in Bend.



click to enlarge Courtesy Maki Maki Sushi