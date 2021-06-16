 Pedestrian Avenue | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 16, 2021 News » Local News

Pedestrian Avenue 

A proposal from Downtown Bend Business Association could change Minnesota Avenue into a walkable plaza

By

The 300-foot-long stretch of Minnesota Avenue between Bond and Wall Street is host to about a dozen businesses at the center of Bend's historic downtown. A proposal could transform it from a through street to a walkable community gathering space.

The Downtown Bend Business Association was commissioned by the City to create plans for the Minnesota Avenue Pedestrian Plaza, closing that portion of the street to traffic and adding amenities that would attract people downtown. City Manager Erik King came to the DBBA after the newest City Council was elected—some of whom advocate for increased walkability and bikeability in Bend.

Conceptual art from Szabo Landscape Architecture shows an on-the-street view of what Minnesota Avenue could look like if converted to a pedestrian plaza. - DOWNTOWN BEND BUSINESS ASSOCIATION
  • Downtown Bend Business Association
  • Conceptual art from Szabo Landscape Architecture shows an on-the-street view of what Minnesota Avenue could look like if converted to a pedestrian plaza.

"There has been kind of this increasing chatter from the community coming in my direction, wanting more public spaces, spaces to gather walkable spaces in downtown," said Mindy Aisling, executive director of the DBBA. "So really, this came up in a response to community requests, and our community leaders' request."

The idea behind the project is that a community space would both attract and keep people downtown. When these plazas, promenades and pedestrian malls are successful, they often become one of the more attractive features of towns like Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado, or Church Street in Burlington, Vermont. A CityLab study from 2021 showed increased interest for restaurants after they were converted into pedestrian friendly corridors through analyzing traffic on the app Yelp.

There’s a dual purpose to the plaza that it will be targeted to locals but will also be beneficial for businesses attracting tourists tweet this

"One of the things that we've learned about public spaces is that the businesses along those spaces do spectacular because when people are walking by, when they're shopping, when they're hanging out longer, is when they have time to find something that they love," Aisling said.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

There's a dual purpose to the plaza that it will be targeted to locals but will also be beneficial for businesses attracting tourists.

"One of the things that we hear from our merchants a lot is that they want to see more locals downtown. So we'd really be focusing on how can we make this kind of a center for some local organizations, local fundraising, and of course, it would also become a tourist destination," Aisling said. "We already know from Visit Bend statistics that almost 70% of visitors come to historic downtown when they visit here, I have no doubt that we're willing to invest in a project like this, it would be close to 100."

The plaza's designs were created by Szabo Landscape Architecture, and if followed would line both sides of the street with trees, create a stage at one end, a "focal feature" like a fountain at the other and fill much of the street with seating.

"One of the things that we learned during the pandemic, is how important the different types of businesses are to each other. When the restaurants were closed, retail suffered," Aisling said.

A map from DBBA shows an overhead view of how the pedestrian plaza will connect with Drake Park &#10;and the parking garage on Oregon Avenue. - DOWNTOWN BEND BUSINESS ASSOCIATION
  • Downtown Bend Business Association
  • A map from DBBA shows an overhead view of how the pedestrian plaza will connect with Drake Park and the parking garage on Oregon Avenue.

Aisling said she's gotten both support and opposition when speaking with businesses on Minnesota, and she's hoping that after speaking with stakeholder groups, going public with the design and addressing potential issues with the plaza, more people will be swayed. A meeting with stakeholders on June 11 led to three suggestions: That the City fund a comprehensive downtown plan, that the City commit to building bike parking and public restrooms by between Drake Park and downtown and a suggestion that the City incentivize the public to use the space.

"We're not looking at this with rose-colored glasses. What we're trying to do is look at a person's concern and say, 'how do we solve that?'" DBBA Board Member Ed Deenihan said.

Businesses' concerns include potential loss of accessibility for customers, collecting deliveries and potential vagrancy on the plaza.

"It seems like a cool idea on the surface and all of the surrounding bars and restaurants are pushing for it," the owners of Dudley's Bookshop Cafe, located on Minnesota, wrote in a Facebook post. "Who's against it? The majority of retailers on Minnesota, Dudley's included. 75% of Downtown retailers report a decrease in sales anytime there are street closures."

Overhead conceptual drawings point out features in the pedestrian plaza. - DOWNTOWN BEND BUSINESS ASSOCIATION
  • Downtown Bend Business Association
  • Overhead conceptual drawings point out features in the pedestrian plaza.

The DBBA said with its role keeping downtown clean it already has the experience needed to maintain a plaza.

"We believe that if we're able to keep it beautiful, clean and filled with positive programming, that will keep away any unwanted behavior that sometimes people are concerned with in downtown districts," Aisling said.

The programming would be focused on bringing a sense of vibrancy through the plaza through vendor programs, buskers programs and community events that showcase Central Oregon's diversity.

"We've heard a big request from our community that they want a space to celebrate all the diverse cultures in our community, and there's not really that gathering space right now," Aisling said. "This could become a space where we hold the Day of the Dead festival and where we hold our Pride festival, and where we have the space to really celebrate all the different members of our community."

The plaza is in the very early stage of development and will need to be OK'd by the City before DBBA can move forward finetuning the proposal and seeking funding sources.

"There's a variety of other people, the City being number one, that we really need to engage with and get on board. That will take some time," Deenihan said.

DBBA will make its case to the Bend City Council on Wednesday. If they're supported they will move onto the next steps to create the plaza. If denied they will drop the project. Even if successful, the implementation of a pedestrian plaza on Minnesota is likely years away at this point.

"The answer is kind of that's unknown at this point, because it would take that next level of research to really identify a timeline and a budget," Aisling said.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Letters to the Editor 6/17/21
Six Years, Walking the World
In a Housing Crisis, Camps in the Streets are Just the Canary in the Coal Mine. Everyone Should Do Their Part.
Think You've Hiked It All in Central Oregon? Think Again.
Permits Required: How's that Going for Ya?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Santa Uncensored

    Santa Uncensored

    A retired mall Santa shares some of his most bizarre (and moving) experiences
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 18, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Virtual Event: Hydropower & Habitat

Staff Pick
Virtual Event: Hydropower & Habitat

Thu., June 17, 6-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Six Years, Walking the World

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Jun 16, 2021
    Bendite Angela Maxwell spent over half a decade walking everywhere from New Zealand to inner Mongolia. More »

  • Local News »

    Think You've Hiked It All in Central Oregon? Think Again.

    • By Jamie Dawson
    • Jun 16, 2021
    Use this first *almost*-post-COVID summer to re-examine some local favorites with new eyes More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Escrito por Nicole Vulcan; Traducido por Jessica Sanchez-Millar, and Por Jack Harvel Traducido por Jessica Sanchez-Millar
    • Jun 16, 2021
    La iniciativa Proyecto Mural trae más arte pública a la región del centro de Bend y Una propuesta de la Asociación de Comercios del Centro de Bend podría convertir la avenida Minnesota en una plaza peatonal More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Permits Required: How's that Going for Ya?

    Permits Required: How's that Going for Ya?

    There's been enough to go around during the early hiking season, but that could change
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 16, 2021
  • Just Kids

    Just Kids

    A new Deschutes District Attorney program will attempt to reduce recidivism for younger offenders
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 15, 2021
  • Dam Drought

    Dam Drought

    The Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan was approved in December with the goal of increasing instream flows in the river. Then another drought year happened.
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 9, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 16-23, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation