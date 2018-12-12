Search
December 12, 2018 News » Local News

The Thrifty Cousin Gifts 

2018 Gift Guide, Pt. 2

He's the type who shows up unannounced to any (and all) family gatherings—invited or not. Sure, you love his devilishly endearing antics—but that doesn't mean you're necessarily prepared with something for him under the tree. Never fear: These local gifts are easy to get, even last-minute.

MEGAN BAKER
  • Megan Baker

Cascade Snow Bike Rental

Full day rental $375 / Full day ride and guide $575 Cascade Snow Bike

Get those relatives out of your hair and give them the ability to experience the wonders of backcountry riding on a snow bike—like a motorcycle and snowmobile combined.

20409 Trap Ct., Bend
• 541-728-1119 •
cascadesnowbike.com

Snowmobile/Sno bike Accessories from Giant Loop

Snow Possibles Pouch $40 Available at Giant Loop (and local motorsport outfitters)

A waterproof, 3.5-liter storage pouch that includes two webbing anchor straps for snow bike sub-frames, or many other locations on snow bikes or snowmobiles.

63025 OB Riley Rd., Bend
• 888-358-8347 •
giantloopmoto.com

Train to Christmas Town outing

$27.75 child/$35.25 adult Mount Hood Railroad

The train to "Christmas Town" starts in Hood River and recreates the tale told in the book, "The Train to Christmas Town." Expect singing elves, a visit from Santa, and a stop in a magically lit Christmas Town. A fun outing!

110 Railroad St., Hood River
• 800-872-4661 •
mthoodrr.com/train-to-christmas-town

Cocktail gift pack – Desert Juniper Gin + Barware

Gin $33.95, Stainless steel bar set $29.99, Crystal glass $9.99

Add a touch of class to your relatives' bar this season with this locally produced gin made from hand-picked juniper, and a set of glassware to go along with it.

High Desert Juniper Gin •
Crafted Life 2855 NW Crossing Suite 200
541-749-1708 • info@crafted-life.com

Glass Set: Available at Trailhead Liquor
20516 Robal Rd., Bend
• 541-306-3747 •
trailheadliquor.com

