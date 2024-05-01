Family Mocktails

click to enlarge Stephanie Day

Summer takes the cake when it comes to unstructured schedules. Tis the season of slower mornings and MUCH later nights, thanks to our PNW latitude, and the time for being together instead of going every which way. Summer begs us to go off-script and do things just for fun. So, in between the camps and trips, lake days and loads of swimsuit laundry, don't forget to sprinkle in some simple and sweet family time at home.

One of the easiest places to get everyone together is in the kitchen. Not only is it the center of the household, but it's also where kids who are out of school come 50 times a day to find snacks. Throw in some extra fun by bringing everyone there to make fancy summer mocktails. Kids of all ages (even teenagers) can't resist getting involved in mixing concoctions and muddling blackberries with lime. We can't go to the river every day (though we might try), so for a change of pace, whip up one of these fun and refreshing mocktails, pull up the Adirondack chairs, feel the sun on your faces, and toast to being together. It's summer, after all, and that's enough reason to celebrate!



1 1/2 cups pure pineapple juice

1 1/2 cups canned unsweetened coconut milk

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 heavy cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

6 cups crushed ice

Pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry for garnish

Place first six ingredients in blender and blend until smooth Divide between six glasses Garnish with pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry

Bend Sunrise

1 cup sparkling water (plain or citrus flavored)

1 cup orange juice

2 tsp grenadine

1 blood orange, sliced for garnish

Add equal parts sparkling water and orange juice Gently pour in Grenadine Cut blood orange into slices Cut a small slit in the side of a slice of orange Slip onto glass rim to garnish

Violet Lemonade

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 1 lemon)

1/2 cup water

1/8 cup Monin Violet Syrup

1 tsp vanilla syrup or simple syrup (for rim)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 tsp lemon zest

Zest lemons first! Squeeze lemon(s)- about 1 lemon per glass Fill small saucer with 1 tsp lemon juice Fill another small saucer with sugar and zest, mix together with fork Flip desired glass over and dip rim in lemon juice and then into the sugar/zest mixture Mix remaining lemon juice, water and all syrups in separate glass Pour into sugared rim glass Top with ice until full

Blackberry Mojito Mocktail

2/3 cup fresh blackberries

1 Tbs granulated sugar

3 Tbs lime juice

1/3 cup roughly chopped mint leaves

36 oz ginger ale (or sparkling water)

2 limes, sliced

4 springs mint

2-3 cups ice

1/2 cup fresh blackberries