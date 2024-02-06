Bend Pickleball Club Announces 2024 Pacific Northwest Classic Sponsored By Thump Coffee

The Pacific Northwest Classic is a USA Pickleball-sanctioned tournament that attracts players and fans across the country each year. As a sport, pickleball has seen tremendous growth in popularity over the last decade. Tournament Director Christie Gestvang says, “Every year we work to make this tournament more dynamic than it was the year before, which is a fun challenge. In addition to offering a $34k purse, all amateur doubles events this year are round robin matches with a single or double-elimination playoff to determine medal winners. We’re also thrilled to welcome back Wes Gabrielsen, Enrique Ruiz, Joy Leising, and Jane Paulson as our pro hosts.”
Registration for the 2024 PNC is now open and is expected to sell out quickly. Players ages five and up can register HERE.
Also returning to PNC is Thump Coffee, serving as the tournament’s title sponsor for the second year. According to Gestvang, PNC draws thousands of players and spectators, which delivers optimal visibility for sponsors. She goes on to say, “Thump was such a fantastic partner last year and we are so happy to collaborate with them again. Their creative energy and support have really elevated our event and we welcome them back, along with all our business sponsors.”
This year’s PNC sponsors also include Pickleball Zone, Selkirk, Jigsaw Health, Mike's Fence Center, and Paulson-Coletti Trial Attorneys. Many sponsorship opportunities are still available and information can be found HERE or by emailing [email protected].
