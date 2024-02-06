Bend Pickleball Club Announces 2024 Pacific Northwest Classic Sponsored By Thump Coffee

The fifth annual Pacific Northwest Classic, sponsored by Thump Coffee and hosted by Bend Pickleball Club, is on the calendar for July 24-28, 2024 at Pine Nursery Park in Bend.





click to enlarge Bend Pickleball Club





Registration for the 2024 PNC is now open and is expected to sell out quickly. Players ages five and up can register The Pacific Northwest Classic is a USA Pickleball-sanctioned tournament that attracts players and fans across the country each year. As a sport, pickleball has seen tremendous growth in popularity over the last decade. Tournament Director Christie Gestvang says, “Every year we work to make this tournament more dynamic than it was the year before, which is a fun challenge. In addition to offering a $34k purse, all amateur doubles events this year are round robin matches with a single or double-elimination playoff to determine medal winners. We’re also thrilled to welcome back Wes Gabrielsen, Enrique Ruiz, Joy Leising, and Jane Paulson as our pro hosts.”Registration for the 2024 PNC is now open and is expected to sell out quickly. Players ages five and up can register HERE