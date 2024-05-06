Crux Fermentation Project Lists Its Iconic Bend Tasting Room for Sale

click to enlarge Crux

Crux Fermentation Project is selling the property that has served as the brewery’s iconic Bend tasting room since 2012, with the intention of leasing it back from the new owners. Listed by Bend’s Compass Commercial Real Estate Service for $5.5 million, the sale of the building at 50 SW Division Street in Bend will generate resources that will reinforce Crux’s current growth and continue to invest in innovative new products, including its expanding portfolio of non-alcoholic and unique craft beers.Crux aims to establish a long-term lease agreement to ensure the sustained presence of their iconic pub, a vital component of the Crux brand and a cornerstone in the Bend community.“We’re so proud of how Crux has become one of Bend’s most beloved gathering places, even beyond our original expectations,” said Paul Evers, who partnered with Larry Sidor in 2012 to launch Crux. “When we first opened our doors 12 years ago, we were tucked away, off the beaten path, in an old industrial area. Now, we have a front-row seat overlooking the new development catalyzing Bend's next exciting chapter, right below the view of the Cascade Range.”Crux converted the former AAMCO transmission shop into its tasting room and production facility in 2012. The brewery later expanded the building to 8,816 square feet, adding additional indoor seating and a new bar. The grassy area of the 1.57-acre property has also become one of Bend’s most popular outdoor hangouts, filled in the warmer months with patrons who want to take in Central Oregon’s sunshine and stunning sunsets while enjoying Crux’s award-winning craft beers.“From the beginning, our dream was to create incredible craft beer and a true family-friendly public house for all to come and enjoy,” said Sidor, co-owner and co-founder of Crux Fermentation Project. “Rest assured, Crux will continue to be a place for this community to come together.”In addition to continuing operations at the Bend tasting room and its first Portland Pub, Crux will continue to operate its 40,000-square-foot brewing facility in northeast Bend.Crux’s retail sales are also strong. Over the six-month period that ended on March 31, Crux’s NØMØ line of non-alcoholic beers was the top-selling, locally brewed non-alcoholic beer in the Pacific Northwest, according to data from Chicago-based research firm Information Resources Inc. Crux was also the fastest-growing Central Oregon brewery for retail sales of craft beer over the same period.“Even in a challenging market for craft beer, we’ve managed to increase our beer sales and grow our pubs,” said Cam O’Connor, Crux’s managing director. “Our new pub in Southeast Portland has been well-received. And with our expanding NØMØ line and unique brews such as Bochi Bochi, a Japanese-style rice lager, and Hang Tight West Coast IPA, we continue to meet the ever-evolving tastes of our customers. This sale will help free resources to reinvest in even more new products and boost our pub operations. In short, this is an exciting opportunity to expand on what has been already a successful first 12 years.”