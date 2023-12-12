Celebrity Chef Brian Malarkey And Brother To Open Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge In Bend

Celebrity chef Brian Malarkey is returning to his hometown of Bend, Oregon with his brother, James, by his side to open Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge. The upcoming steakhouse will be offering a ‘modern cowboy’ aesthetic and warm, welcoming atmosphere, complete with wood-fired ovens, live music and a space that celebrates Oregon’s great outdoors.

Set to open in early 2024, Hawkeye & Huckleberry will take over the former Walt Reilly’s building.



Matt Furman Celebrity chef and former Redmond High graduate Brian Malarkey returns to Central Oregon to open Hawkeye & Huckleberry steakhouse on Century Drive.

Brian Malarkey's roots run deep in Central Oregon, having grown up on a Tumalo ranch, where his mom, Lesley Day, raises and shows cutting horses and operates the chimpanzee sanctuary, a 501C3 named Freedom for the Great Apes. He's a Redmond High School graduate and a rodeo champion.

Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge is set to encapsulate everything Brian loves about the art of cooking, the joy of entertaining, and the cherished memories of his ranching upbringing in Oregon.

James Malarkey shares a similar love for the great outdoors and the boundless spaces of Oregon. Growing up on a working ranch in Scappoose Oregon he is an alum of Central Oregon Community College and Oregon State University, an accomplished entrepreneur and marketer, awaiting an opportunity to work with his brother and pay tribute to his affection for Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.

“It’s been my lifetime dream to come home and cook great food for my friends and give the community another amazing place to share stories, shoot the breeze and celebrate life,” says Brian Malarkey. “It has been so amazing to watch Central Oregon evolve and become a real culinary destination and I’m so excited to be a part of this thriving community.”

Planned menu items include venison, elk, boar, quail, Oregon's wild caught salmon and trout, alongside more approachable items like wood fired pizzas and salads.

Additional elements in the space will include a birchwood stage for live music, a seasonal outdoor patio with a ‘Kids Camp’ area, a live fire for roasting s’mores and plenty of room to roam. By the fire in the winter months and under the stars on summer nights, the space ultimately strives to be a gathering place for the community of Bend, including families, couples, groups and anyone who loves Oregon as much as the Malarkeys do. There will also be a range of private event accommodations for large parties for dining and other gatherings.

Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge will be located at 225 SW Century Dr., Bend, OR 97702