 National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests In HSCO To Save And Improve The Lives Of Pets In Central Oregon
National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests In HSCO To Save And Improve The Lives Of Pets In Central Oregon

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) received a $5,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Central Oregon.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $375 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.75 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in HSCO is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“Petco Love powered two full months of community cat care for our Community Animal Program (CAP). HSCO altered 89 cats when we received the lifesaving investment last spring. The grant enabled us to vaccinate and sterilize 40 community cats in May, and 49 in June 2023. This investment from Petco Love doubled our ability to spay/neuter and vaccinate community cats to both reduce pet overpopulation and provide those cats with the care they deserve,” said Crystal Bloodworth, DVM, Chief Veterinary Officer at HSCO.

HSCO is a Socially Conscious Shelter that strives to ensure the best possible outcomes for companion animals in our care and the community. At the core, HSCO works in collaboration with partners and the community to support the individual needs of people and their pets by providing access to thoughtful resources and services to improve the welfare of all animals.

Since 1961, HSCO has provided programs and services to help the people and pets in our community. Programs include adoptions, reuniting pets with families, and a pet food bank. Thanks to partners like Petco Love, HSCO assists more than 2,000 companion pets every year. For more information about HSCO, visit hsco.org. Learn more about Petco Love at petcolove.org.

