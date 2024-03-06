 NeighborImpact Announces US Bank's Foodie Crawl | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

NeighborImpact Announces US Bank's Foodie Crawl

Popular fundraising event returns April 28

By

Join us on Sunday, April 28, from 2-6 p.m. for this popular annual pub-crawl-meets-progressive-dinner event. At this celebration of local food and drink, guests sample small plates and beverage pairings from a select group of chefs and restaurants in downtown Bend, all for a good cause.

From 2-4 p.m., guests set their own pace, exploring each stop on the tour at their leisure. Top off the fun with the after-party at McMenamins from 4-6 p.m. Enjoy a complementary drink, a selection of culinary desserts prepared by local chefs, mingling, music by DJ Dave Clemens—and a chance to win door prizes and amazing raffle items.

This mobile feast, unlike any other event in Central Oregon, recognizes the important role NeighborImpact plays in our community. Proceeds from The Foodie Crawl will help fund NeighborImpact and its Food Program, which stores and distributes more than four million pounds of food annually to Central Oregonians struggling with food insecurity.

For a full list of participating restaurants and to purchase tickets, please visit  - This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Business News
All Business
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • The Source Weekly
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 13-20, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation