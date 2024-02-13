 New Name For Sisters Folk Festival | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
New Name For Sisters Folk Festival

By

New year, new name. For years Sisters Folk Festival used the tagline, “More than just a festival!” to convey the work they do in the community beyond the nationally recognized Sisters Folk Festival. Now, they’ve taken the effort a step further and have officially renamed the organization SFF Presents.

New Name For Sisters Folk Festival
SFF
Sisters Folk Festival changes its name to SFF Presents

With the advent last June of their newest festival, Big Ponderoo, organizers say the timing was right to transition to a name that better captures the scope of all the things they do, all year long.

SFF Presents is a deeply invested community nonprofit that serves the Sisters and Central Oregon community with programs like the Americana Project at Sisters High School, year-round concerts, art and music classes for youth and adults, artist residencies and guest artists in Sisters schools, free community celebrations, summer creativity camps for youth, the Americana Song Academy, the Outlaw Strings Club, the Sisters Middle School After School Creativity Club, and more.


This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

Special Issues & Guides

