New Name For Sisters Folk Festival

New year, new name. For years Sisters Folk Festival used the tagline, “More than just a festival!” to convey the work they do in the community beyond the nationally recognized Sisters Folk Festival. Now, they’ve taken the effort a step further and have officially renamed the organization SFF Presents.



With the advent last June of

their

newest festival, Big Ponderoo,

organizers say

the timing was right to transition to a name that better captures the scope of all the things

they

do, all year long.



SFF Presents is a deeply invested community nonprofit that serves the Sisters and Central Oregon community with programs like the Americana Project at Sisters High School, year-round concerts, art and music classes for youth and adults, artist residencies and guest artists in Sisters schools, free community celebrations, summer creativity camps for youth, the Americana Song Academy, the Outlaw Strings Club, the Sisters Middle School After School Creativity Club, and more.