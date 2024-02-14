Destroying the Curve with the "Science Comedian"

Ben Miller, a former materials scientist turned comedian, brings his acclaimed show, "Stand-Up Science," to Bend for a night of wit, humor and a dash of scientific curiosity. Armed with a degree in materials science and engineering, Miller explored the field of laboratory-grade biopolymers and 3-D printing during his time at Columbia University.

"I went to school here in New York City and about somewhere half-way through my sophomore year, I started doing comedy and really loved it," Miller said. "Pretty quickly it became that when I was doing homework and I'd get too stressed out, I'd go into the city and do some open mics and shows."

click to enlarge Photo by Michael Gebhardt Scientist turned stand-up comedian Ben Miller takes you on a journey that explores everything from chairs to the thermodynamics with wit and humor that makes these topics both approachable and delightful.

Upon graduating, Miller initially pursued a career in teaching, driving a "science bus" and explaining scientific topics to kids throughout New York with hands-on lessons. Unable to cure his funny bone, he turned his attention and passion to blending his scientific expertise with a distinct comedic flair, giving birth to "Stand-Up Science."

The hybrid science and comedy show started as a web series before quickly gaining traction and evolving into a live hour of stand-up that resulted in a sold-out run at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022. "I mean, that was truly shocking. I was not in any way expecting that and it was immensely validating," confessed Miller. "It was the first time I thought, 'Oh, I could make the leap and do this full-time.' It's difficult in comedy to figure out how to take that leap, because you're doing open-mics and shows, and you know you're getting funnier but it's about creating something that people want to go out and see."

This fusion of scientific exploration and quick wit earned Miller early recognition from comedy fans, but with critics unable to ignore the success of "Stand-Up Science" at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Miller propelled himself closer to the spotlight, relentlessly working his material across the U.S and Europe.

"I think about exactly a year ago is when I became a full-time stand-up," Miller recalled. "The lifestyle has been great, I get to hang out with friends, write jokes, travel, write some more jokes, good times."

It's hard not to be envious as he tells me about how he's been spending his day hanging at the Museum of Natural History, enjoying the butterfly migration going through the city and taking my call while he's strolling through Central Park, but the comedian assures me that the lifestyle, while fun, does have its cons. "My sleep schedule is terrible and disgusting," Miller admitted.

During our conversation, it becomes clear that Miller's comedic style pours from his own personality: sharp, self-deprecating and uniquely informative. "I know that no one knows who I am," Miller quipped, "but people hear about the show and think, 'Science is cool, and I like jokes, so let's take a risk on this show.' I just happened to kind of create that thing that draws people in, and I am extremely grateful that people have continued to take a risk on me. It has genuinely meant a lot."

Last year, Miller added another feather to his cap by becoming an artist in residence at Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, marking a unique collaboration between comedy and the National Parks Arts Foundation.

Audiences can expect an evening filled with laughter and enlightenment as Miller dives into the intersection of science, comedy and personal story with an innate ability to distill his concepts into hilarious anecdotes, ensuring that you don't need a Ph.D. to enjoy.

"Even for people who aren't huge into science or feel that they weren't good at science in school, this isn't a pretentious show at all," Miller assured. "You can learn a lot if you want to, but it is not a requirement, there's not going to be a pop-quiz at the end."

Ben Miller Stand-Up Science

Sat., Feb. 24, 7:30-9pm

Open Space Event Studios

220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend